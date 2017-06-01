Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Rugby Union Club have been rocked by the departure of points machine Chris Bell.

While coach Gareth Lewis is already working hard on putting together a strong squad for the National II North season, Bell has decided to sign for Hull Ionians in National I.

Bell played a leading role in Field’s unbeaten surge to the National III North title last season, when they scored 1,180 points and conceded only 263.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We are all disappointed to see Chris leave the club,” said Lewis.

“We are on an exciting journey together but Chris has decided he wants to test himself at a higher level, something which I’ll never begrudge.”

Bell’s kicking has not only lit up Lockwood Park, but it has earned him County honours with Yorkshire.

And his accuracy from the tee has no doubt caught the eye of Ionians, who finished fourth from bottom in National 1 last season.

“Over the last three seasons Chris has developed into an excellent fly half and, on behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to thank him for his efforts,” added Bell.

Huddersfield kick-off their National II season at South Leicester on Saturday, September 2, while their first home game the following Saturday is against Hinckley.