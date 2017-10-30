Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield RU head coach Gareth Lewis conceded the defeat at Chester was one which hurt.

Field were hoping to become the first National II North side to win at Hare Lane this season but came up short, losing 34-20 despite tries from Tom Owen and Harry Davey.

Lewis admitted: “This was a disappointing result.

“Although the scoreline doesn’t reflect how close the game actually was, I thought we were outplayed in too many areas.

“The contact area must improve as they competed hard on our ball and we simply didn’t deal with it.”

Lewis, whose side host Blaydon at Lockwood Park on Saturday after missing out on the losing bonus point at Chester, added: “The nuts and bolts, such as the set piece, game management, attack and defence must be better in order to build sustained pressure.

“We’ll take our medicine, however, and come back stronger.”