Gareth Lewis has been re-appointed Huddersfield Rugby Union Club head coach for next season.

The news comes after the former long-serving player, now 36, guided the Lockwood Park side to the National III North title last term with an unbeaten record.

Not only did Field power to the trophy winning all 26 league matches, but they scored an astonishing 1,180 points while conceding just 263.

That record gave them a 25-point advantage over Rossendale at the top of the table and means the club are in fine fettle as they prepare for the challenge of National II next season.

“I’m delighted to continue as head coach next season,” said Lewis, who lives with his young family in the Holme Valley.

“I’ve always said how proud I am to coach my hometown club and, while we’ve had our highs and lows during my four years so far, I feel I’ve learned some valuable lessons during this time and believe these experiences have made me a better coach.”

Lewis – who is assistant head of PE at Lightcliffe Academy – is already busy working on potential signings for the 2017-18 campaign.

“I am an ambitious coach, always looking to learn, and can’t wait to take on the big challenge ahead on our return to National 2,” added Lewis.

“We have a good group of young players who must not stand still between now and the start of the season.

“Both Phil Gostling (Attack and Backs coach) and I are excited about the challenge ahead.

“Many new players have contacted us about joining us since our promotion, but they must buy into our culture that the players, coaches and management have created together.”

Lewis first took over the reins in 2013 from Dan Hyde, who left for Leeds club Leodiensians.

After initially starting at Huddersfield YMCA, Lewis came through Huddersfield’s Age Grade section, making his first-team debut as an 18-year-old under then Director of Rugby Simon Irving.

Following two successful seasons he was recruited into the Leeds Tykes Academy where he worked under future England head coach Stewart Lancaster.

Lewis, who represented Yorkshire, was then approached by Kevin McCallion at Halifax RUFC where he became an established National League flanker, winning league titles, National and County Cups.

Following the demise of Halifax he made the step up to the Championship to play for Manchester before then club coach Mark Sowerby brought him back to his hometown club.