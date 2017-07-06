Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Damon Scholes believes the Lions will secure an historic series victory over New Zealand tomorrow.

It’s poised at 1-1 as Warren Gatland’s Lions take on the All Blacks in Auckland in the deciding Test.

Scholes, director of rugby at Huddersfield YMCA – where there is an open invitation for people to watch the match in the Laund Hill clubhouse, from 8am – feels momentum is with the touring British and Irish side after last weekend’s victory in Wellington.

“It has been a great series so far and, being British, I am fully rooting for the Lions in the deciding Test,” said Scholes.

“We have an unchanged team, which shows what the coach thinks about it, and I agree with him – we have to have faith.

“The atmosphere in the club for the first two Tests has been fantastic and we have three screens for people to watch on, so that’s why we are inviting anyone to come along, have some breakfast and refreshment and join in supporting our team.”