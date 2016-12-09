Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After storming through to the midway point of the league season unbeaten, Huddersfield RU are in buoyant mood as they head to Doncaster Phoenix in a joint league

and cup match.

The Field, fresh from their superb 22-5 defeat of second-placed National III North side Rossendale, drew Doncaster in the Yorkshire Cup after progressing past Sheffield in mid-October and were due to play in the New Year at Lockwood Park.

But the clubs came to an agreement to double up and avoid a fixture clog-up, so this meeting is doubly significant.

Like a normal league match, whoever wins will take the points in the table, but that team will also progress to the next round of the cup.

Head coach Gareth Lewis, recalling the Rossendale win, believes that despite his side’s current excellent form, there is room for improvement.

“Following a very evenly-matched first half, the lads served up an outstanding second half in ruthless fashion,” he said.

“In 40 minutes, they appeared to come of age in what was a pulsating Lockwood Park atmosphere, and it was certainly one of the best I can remember. The home support was nothing short of immense.

“However, we still have many areas to improve on and we must aspire to be better.

“Our scrummage has got to be more dominant and there are individual handling errors we must eradicate.”

Doncaster sit 11th in the table and after a solid start to the season, haven’t won since they posted a 26-19 scoreline against Cleckheaton in October.

A 51-17 home defeat to Billingham was followed by another 41-28 loss at the hands of Hull last weekend, and after a winless November they are slowly slipping down the table.

They will, though, be looking for revenge as they lost 30-15 at Lockwood Park in the second game of the season and will take positives from the fact that the 15 points scored that day are the most Huddersfield have conceded in a match all season.

“Doncaster Phoenix will be pretty disappointed with their league position at the moment, I’m sure many expected them to be nearer the top end,” said Lewis.

“With this in mind, we must approach this game with a professional mentality and play with the pace and power shown last Saturday against Rossendale.”

Lewis has made changes to his starting XV.

Elliot Hodgson moves to inside centre due to Mark Pease suffering an injury, and Danny Grainger goes onto wing.

Rueben Pollard also comes in at loose head prop for Callum Thompson, who is one of the bench choices alongside Ben Hoyle and Tom Kanouros.

Huddersfield RUFC: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Elliot Hodgson, Tom Owen, Danny Grainger, Chris Bell, Joel Hinchliffe, Adam Malthouse, Lewis Bradley, Ben Morrill, Austen Thompson, Nick Rhodes, Alex Battye (captain), Fran Entressengle, Rueben Pollard. Replacements from - Callum Thompson, Ben Hoyle, Tom Kanouros.