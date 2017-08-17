Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield YMCA have used a drone as a coaching tool ahead of their North I East rugby union campaign.

Head coach Mick Piper felt it would give a different perspective to their workouts at Laund Hill, with the technology provided Kia Rika-Rayne of Rayne Drop Productions.

The YM have a pre-season match at Laund Hill on Saturday afternoon, with Sandal the visitors (3pm), while the second team tackle Ossett.

New 26-stone prop Josh Crickmay will be in action for Piper’s side, as will new signings Tom Clough – a three-quarter from Morley – and second-rower Ed Black, who has made the move from Huddersfield.

With Sandal being in the new North Premier Division – formerly National III North – YM expect a tough workout.

There is a feast of action for all rugby fans on Saturday, however, as from 1pm there will be a Masters Rugby League match featuring a string of former professionals.

The likes of Lee St Hilaire, Dave Oates, Tim Jones, Andy Maguire, Martin Oldfield and YM’s director of rugby, Damon Scholes, will be involved in the match.

“Training has been going well and we’ve had good attendance at all the sessions as we look towards the new season,” explained Scholes.

“The drone footage from Rayne Drop Productions was fantastic and it was a great idea from Mick Piper to give all the squad a different angle on the work they were doing.

“It was very interesting and proved very useful – and it really was totally different to anything we’ve done before.”

YMCA are delighted to have been chosen to stage another match for Yorkshire Carnegie in the British and Irish Cup.

That will be on December 9 as part of a massive double-header at Laund Hill.

Carnegie will kick off against Dragons Premiership Select at 1.30, with the YMCA first team starting against Northern at 3.15.

They are also planning to stage a mixed ability match and a ladies match on the same day.

“It promises to be a fantastic occasion, with lots of rugby entertainment for everyone,” said Scholes.

“Having the British and Irish Cup match again gives us chance to showcase all the facilities we have at Huddersfield YMCA, with people from the wider community able to come into the complex and enjoy a great day’s sport.”

YMCA begin their league season with a long grip to West Hartlepool on Saturday, September 2.