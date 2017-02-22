Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danyy Brough is backing Huddersfield Rugby Union club to finish off their promotion push in style this season.

The Huddersfield Giants and Scotland rugby league star has done some coaching at Lockwood Park and firmly believes they’ll be playing in National II North next season.

The 34-year-old former Man of Steel – preparing for Friday’s home Super League clash with Wakefield Trinity – is also hoping Field can go through in the Yorkshire Cup.

Gareth Lewis’s side travel to Otley, from the division Huddersfield are hoping to play in next season, on Saturday in what will be a useful yardstick of progression.

But Brough, who has also attended some matches at Lockwood Park, has been impressed with the 20-match winning run of Field, which has taken them 13 points clear of Rossendale at the head of the standings.

“They are going very well,” said Brough, who is hoping to get the Giants back on track after the defeat by Salford .

“I did a bit of coaching with the outside backs, trying to get them to play a bit more at the line and take a bit of contact when they go into the line.

“It seems to have helped them a bit, with people getting more one-on-ones, but they’ve got a good team down there.”

Brough added: “I think they will go up, definitely.

“Gaz (Lewis) does a hell of a lot for the club and I think he’ll get the rewards he deserves this year.”

Field stand off Chris Bell revealed earlier in the season that tuition from Brough had helped him become one of the best kickers at national level.

Chris kick's a conversion against Ilkley below

And Lewis’s back division, supported superbly by the forwards, have cut through pretty much every opponent so far – piling up a magnificent 886 points in those 20 outings.

Wasps have signed Newcastle pair Marcus Watson and Ben Harris for next season.

The Aviva Premiership leaders have also confirmed the arrival of hooker Antonio ‘TJ’ Harris from Championship club Nottingham ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Watson, a 25-year-old winger who helped the Great Britain sevens squad win an Olympic silver medal at last summer’s Rio Games, is the brother of England international Anthony Watson, while prop Harris has impressed during a short-term loan stint with the club.

Edinburgh have signed Scotland Under 20 winger Darcy Graham on a two-year contract.

The 19-year-old BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy graduate - who is a regular in the BT Premiership with hometown club Hawick - will join the Guinness PRO12 outfit ahead of next season.

Graham, who scored a memorable try in a victory over Australia at last year’s World Rugby Under 20 Championship, said: “I know a few of the boys from playing with them and that helped in making my decision.”