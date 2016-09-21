Great start but we can still be more clinical says Huddersfield RU coach Gareth Lewis

Austen Thompson, pictured in action against Doncaster Phoenix, scored one of the tries in the victory at Kendal

Head coach Gareth Lewis feels unbeaten Huddersfield RU can still be more clinical.

They have launched their National III North campaign with three straight wins – against Sandal, Doncaster Phoenix and Kendal Hornets.

The latest was 27-5 at Mint Bridge, while this Saturday’s visitors to Lockwood Park, Billingham, ran in 99 points in a massive victory against Firwood Waterloo.

Reflecting on the win at Kendal, Lewis explained: “To go away from home and take four points is obviously pleasing, but we must improve our composure in the final third and convert our tryscoring opportunities.

“The first half was not good enough. We were soft in the contact area and lacked tempo in our play.

“I let the lads know at half time that it wasn’t good enough and they responded very well.”

There are plenty of areas of the team’s play, however, which are pleasing the coach as he looks forward to the visit of Billingham.

“I thought Chris Bell controlled field position well and his kicking off the tee was first class,” said Lewis, noting the No10 is 100% after three games.

Chris Bell in action for Huddersfield RUFC

“Franny Entressangle and Nick Rhodes have struck up a real understanding in the line-out, which is providing us with a platform to attack, and both layed very well again.

“And Lewis Bradley carried the ball fantastically well all afternoon to give us go forward. in the second half.”

So what of the prospects for this coming Saturday?

“Billingham have racked up 99 points against Firwood Waterloo, so they will be high on confidence coming to Lockwood Park this week,” answered Lewis.

“But we’ll prepare well in training this week and look to carry on this momentum.”