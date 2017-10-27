Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield RU must tighten up defensively for their National II North trip to Chester.

That’s the message from head coach Gareth Lewis as Field bid to build on their victory over Wharfedale by inflicting a first home defeat on the Littleton side.

Lewis has Harry Davey back at stand off to partner Yorkshire Carnegie clubmate Ollie Fox, while Adam Tamanis starts in the pack.

“Chester is always a tough place to go,” said Lewis, whose side are ninth on 18 points, one place and one point ahead of Chester.

“They have won all their home games so far but we will go there confident, knowing if we play the game plan and hit the levels of intensity we showed in the opening 25 minutes last week, we’ll be a hard team to beat.

“We have very similar defensive records but we must be far better than last week in this area.

“We’ve worked hard on this and just reminded them what is expected when we don’t have the ball.

“The lads have really knuckled down and there has been no short cut this week.”

Chester regained their position in National II North at the end of the 2012-13 season, the same year that Huddersfield lost their place in it.

Huddersfield have had their ups and downs since then but Chester have performed solidly in the division since that time. Last year they finished in fifth. This meeting with Lewis’s determined side is a tough one to call as Huddersfield’s three victories have all come against teams that Chester have also beaten.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Tom Owen, Will Milner, Sam Nunn, Harry Davey, Ollie Fox, Adam Tamanis, Francis Entressengle (capt), Reuben Pollard, Adam Malthouse, Austen Thompson, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Richard Piper. Replacements: Alex Battye, Declan Thompson, Joey Carly, Joel Hinchliffe, Jonny West.