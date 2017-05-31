Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rampaging forward Lewis Bradley has re-signed for Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

The talented Yorkshire Under 20 player from Slaithwaite was a star performer in Field’s surge to the National III North title with an unbeaten record.

Lockwood Park coach Gareth Lewis, who is now making big inroads into creating a squad to compete in National II, is delighted the back-row is on board for 2017-18.

“Quite rightly so, Lewis was awarded the Players’ Player of the Year Award as he was consistently one of the top performers,” said the coach, whose side are aiming to build on 1,180 points scored and only 263 conceded.

“His season culminated in an Under 20s county win at Twickenham, dejection for the North Under 20s and narrowly missing out on the England Counties tour to the Netherlands.

“Lewis and the entire squad must challenge themselves to transfer National III performances into those of a National II player.

“We must all strive to improve and that will be the big message when the players return for pre-season at the end of June.

“I think we can take huge inspiration from David Wagner’s ‘there are no limits’ approach and push each other to improve.”