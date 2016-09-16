Huddersfield keen to build on third place in the table with victory at Kendal

Huddersfield RUFC will be looking to make it three wins from three against Kendal this Saturday.

Despite two tough fixtures to start life in the National North III, the Lockwood Park side added to their opening win of the season by impressively beating Doncaster Phoenix 30-15 at home last

Saturday thanks to tries from Austen Thompson, Elliot Hodgson and Nick Sharpe.

“It was certainly a hard fought win over Doncaster Phoenix,” says head coach Gareth Lewis. “Our set piece provided the platform and our attacking shape was good in the first half.”

“However, we couldn't get into any phase play in the second half largely due to our poor exits from inside our 22m.

“For the second week running, we defended wave after wave of attack so that was very positive. The lads now have enormous trust in the defensive line.”

Huddersfield now sit 3rd in the table with their back to back wins but have yet to get a bonus point, whilst Kendal are 7 th and got their first bonus point last weekend.

Although Kendal lost their first match of the season 20-15 at home to Hull, they bounced back with a 26-19 win against Firwood Waterloo on the Merseyside.

After it took 25 minutes for the deadlock to be broken by Matty Houghton, the hooker was in again minutes later to give Kendal a 14-0 advantage at half time.

Kendal were then 19-0 ahead when Leo Mercer went over and looked to be in cruising mode. But they let their lead go and Firwood Waterloo levelled the match in the dying stages. However, they missed their conversion to go ahead.

More late drama was to come, though, and Dini Noyo scored in injury time to give Kendal their first away win in the National League’s since April 2011; showing that they have a never say die attitude.

If the history books are anything to go by, Huddersfield should be looking forward to the trip by the Lake District.

The two sides last met in January 2012 in the National North II where the Field won 40-7 at Lockwood Park and won the reverse fixture earlier on in the season 41-5.

Huddersfield also did the double over them in the 2010/11 campaign, which included a 26-22 win six years ago to the day they next face Kendal.

“It’s been a few seasons since we've faced Kendal and it’s good to renew old rivalries,” Lewis says.

“It’s always a tough challenge and it will be the last time we play them at their current home (Mint Bridge) before they move to a new ground. They had a good win at Firwood Waterloo last week

where they dominated for large parts of the game. They have a very quick back line and we will need to be at our best.”

Lewis has also named his side for the match, with Adam Malthouse starting his first game of the season and Mark Pease returning to the bench following his injury.

Joel Hinchliffe, Danny Grainger and Ben Morrill, who continues his come-back following a strong performance in the Falcons last week, all miss out.

The coach to Kendal will leave Lockwood Park at 10:30 am and will be at Da Sandros for the second pick up at 10:45am. Kick-off is 3pm.

Huddersfield: Workman, Sharples, Hodgson, Owen, Conway, Bell, Jeffrey, Sharpe, Hoyle, Bradley, Malthouse, N Rhodes, Battye, Entressangle, Tamanis. Replacements: Pease, Pollard, A Thompson.