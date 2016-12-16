Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After making it 14 consecutive league wins and progress in the Yorkshire Cup against Doncaster Phoenix, Huddersfield RU will look to end 2016 in triumphant fashion against Kendal at Lockwood Park.

Following relegation from the National II North, the Field have bounced back with an incredible first half of the 2016/17 campaign – Gareth Lewis’s men producing a 100% tally with one of the best defensive records in the country.

It’s a 2.15pm kick off against Kendal, when the club will be looking to honour the memory of popular former president Jack Wade, who has passed away.

Head coach Lewis has called on his players to put on a spirited performance in honour of a man who has played a big part in the club’s history.

Wade was the man who instigated the club’s redevelopment and the move from the old location at Waterloo to Lockwood Park.

And will be greatly missed by everybody connected to Huddersfield RUFC.

His contribution to the club’s progress was marked with Honorary Life Membership and the naming of the main stand in his honour.

A minute’s silence will be held before kick off in his memory.

Lewis said: “It promises to be an emotionally-charged occasion at Lockwood Park on Saturday following the passing of Jack Wade.

“The lads fully understand the significance of Jack and his wife Pam’s huge contribution to the club, and they will go out and hopefully make them both very proud.”

With the Christmas break in touchable distance, Lewis accepts his side can’t afford to relax in any way against a Kendal side seventh in the National III North table.

“It’s been a long slog since we got together way back in June and there are one or two sore bodies, but we must put this to the back of our minds and concentrate on the job in hand.”

Kendal are looking to build on a 51-12 win against Firwood Waterloo last weekend.

Huddersfield, though, are comfortably the top scorers in the division and scored a 27-5 victory at Kendal in September.

Lewis explained: “The match against Kendal was without doubt one of our toughest of the season and we are expecting it to be similar once again.

“We’ve had a really good week with Danny Brough and Steve Boden coming in on Tuesday (Jimmy Lowes will now come later on in the season) and hopefully the lads can apply some of the detail we worked on in Saturday’s game.”

Lewis makes changes to the starting XV, with Dan Jeffrey called in at scrum-half with Joel Hinchliffe unavailable.

Nick Sharpe replaces Austen Thompson in the second row and Ben Hoyle replaces Lewis Bradley, who sits on the bench alongside Austen and Callum Thompson.

Centre Mark Pease could be out for six weeks because of an ankle injury, while Adam Tamanis is recovering slowly from a calf tear and Kristian Sharples is making a sound recovery from a shoulder injury.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Elliot Hodgson, Tom Owen, Danny Grainger, Chris Bell, Dan Jeffrey, Adam Malthouse, Ben Hoyle, Ben Morrill, Nick Sharpe, Nick Rhodes, Alex Battye, Fran Entressengle, Rueben Pollard. Replacements (from) Callum Thompson, Austen Thompson, Lewis Bradley