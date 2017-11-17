Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield RU are putting their feet up this weekend ready to “test themselves against the big boys” in the run-up to Christmas.

That’s the decision of head coach Gareth Lewis as Field have a first blank National II North weekend in 13.

Field are fresh from chalking their first away win of the season, 31-16 at Sheffield, but Lewis – happy with the performance in South Yorkshire – recognises the fixture list gets no easier in coming weeks.

“We played the first half in second gear but still left two or three tries out there,” said Lewis of the win at Sheffield.

“Credit to the lads, though, as they weathered a strong spell from Sheffield just after half time and some strange decisions from the referee to play some great rugby from 50 minutes onwards.

“The bench made a great impact and enabled others to get into the game.”

Looking ahead, he added: “It’s great to finally get our first away win after some near misses.

“The lads have worked incredibly hard in recent weeks and deserve and little rest before we test ourselves against the big boys in the run-up to Christmas.”

Field ran in three tries through Lewis Bradley, Danny Grainger and Adam Malthouse against Sheffield.

Jonny West and Harry Davey each had a conversion, while West had one penalty and Davey three.

Field return to action on November 25 with another tough road trip to Leicester Lions, with a very hard home game against high-flying Sedgley Park the following week.

Tomorrow is second round day in the Yorkshire Cup, which Huddersfield won back in 2011.

The first round was held on a National League Saturday and although Huddersfield had planned to have their second team take the match, they withdrew due to injuries, unavailability and first-team call-ups.

Only one of the National League clubs took up the invitation to take part this year owing to league priorities.

They were Hull Ionians from National 1, who fielded their second team and lost to Malton & Norton.

As a consequence, with the competition now at the quarter-final stage, it will be a team from Level Five or Six who will eventually be getting their hands on ‘t’owd tin pot’.