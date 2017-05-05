Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three of Huddersfield Rugby Union Club’s ‘invicibles’ from this season will hope to make home appearances for Yorkshire on Saturday.

Kicking machine Chris Bell would love to get the call at fly half, as would forward colleagues Ben Morrill and Francis Entressengle in the pack as Lockwood Park hosts Yorkshire v Cheshire in the County Championship (3pm).

All three have played key roles as Gareth Lewis has coached Huddersfield to a 100% record and the title in National III North this season.

And the trio thoroughly deserve their place in the Yorkshire Senior Squad for the championship.

Former Huddersfield player Tom Hodson, now with Otley, is also in the extended squad.

Tickets are priced at £10 (£5 concessions) and it is pay on the gate for Saturday’s clash (more information from the Huddersfield club on 01484 469801.

The Yorkshire coaching staff have spent the season going around watching various clubs and have picked what they think is a young and exciting squad from 15 different clubs, with a view to the long-term goals of the county team.

The coaching team is headed up by Jon Feeley, assisted by Jon Skurr and Mark Luffman, who has joined this year.

Steve Johnson is the manager, assisted by Benji Pickin, all overseen by Dan Cook.

Feeley said: “The Yorkshire coaching team are delighted with this year’s county championship squad.

“It has been a privilege for the coaching group to see the excellent standard of performances across the county and are very much looking forward to working with the players.

“We would like to thank the various coaches for the countless hours they have committed to improving the standard of our players and the invaluable insight they have given when working with us.

“This is a talented group of players who can look forward to training with and playing for Yorkshire.”

Backs: Joe Allott, Hull Ionians; Tom Allott, Sandal; Tom Barrett, Wharfedale; Joe Bedford, West Leeds; Chris Bell, Huddersfield; Jamie Broadley, Sheffield Tigers; Steve Depledge, Sheffield; David Doherty, Harrogate; Connor Field, Notts University; Simon Frewin, Sandal; Jamie Guy, Wharfedale; Isaac Green, Hull Ionians; Tom Hodson, Otley; Max Johnson, Otley; Calum Irvine, Hull Ionians; Greg Lound, Hull Ionians; Ben McGee, Ilkley; Lewis Minikin, Hull Ionians; Elliot Morgan, Ilkley; Steve Slingsby, Hull Ionians; Pete Swatkins, Sheffield Tigers.

Forwards: Tom Bagnall, Doncaster Phoenix; Rob Baldwin, Wharfedale; Ben Bell, Sandal; Jake Brady, Harrogate; Sam Brady, Harrogate; James Briscoe, Sandal; Josh Burridge, Wharfedale; Tom Cotterill, Hull Ionians; Will Dennis, Harrogate; Francis Entressengle, Huddersfield; George Hedgley, Wharfedale; Dave Laverick, Hull Ionians; Joe Makin, Hull Ionians; Ben Morrill, Huddersfield; Jordan Poole ,Wharfedale; Zak Poole, Hull Ionians; Joe Quinn, Hartpury; Ed Simmons, Sheffield Tigers; Dan Stockdale, Wharfedale; Rikki Stout, Hull Ionians; Dec Thompson, Sandal; Ali Thompson, Hull Ionians; Steve Walker, Sheffield Tigers; Brodie Wilson, Durham University.