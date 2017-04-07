Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield travel to second in the table Rossendale tomorrow and hope to extend their unbeaten league record to 25 games.

Despite winning the league title, last weekend with a win against local rivals, Cleckheaton, Huddersfield still boast a 100 per cent record in National III North, with two games remaining.

Although last Saturday was a massive occasion for the club as they claimed the title, head coach Gareth Lewis isn’t taking Rossendale lightly and said: “Last Saturday was a fantastic day for everyone connected with the club, but that has now gone and we are extremely focused for this game.”

Huddersfield won the reverse fixture 22-5, with fly-half Chris Bell kicking four penalties and a drop goal.

Lewis added: “Rossendale are a very good team and are well coached, posing a huge challenge for us.

“The game back in December was a tough, but one the lads really enjoyed. We are expecting that once again.”

Scrum-half Joel Hinchliffe is unavailable for the tip to Rossendale so Olly Scrimshaw slots into the role.

Brandon Conway, who is level on 25 tries with Elliot Hodgson, will be hoping to overtake him as top try scorer.

Ben Hoyle returns to the back row after missing last week’s game tot Cleckheaton with an ankle injury.

Adam Malthouse, who scored a brace last weekend, keeps his place in the second-row, alongside Austen Thompson.

Adam Tamanis, still remains out with a neck injury, however, he is pushing to be fit for the last game of the season against Sandal in two weeks time.

Mark Pease remains out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Starting XV: Danny Grainger; Elliot Knight, Lewis Workman, Tom Owen, Brandon Conway: Chris Bell, Olly Scrimshaw; Callum Thompson, Fran Entressengle, Alex Battye, Austen Thompson, Adam Malthouse, Ben Hoyle, Lewis Bradley, Nick Sharpe