Huddersfield RUFC centre Elliot Hodgson has won the England RFU’s Samsung try of the month award.

It was the former Huddersfield Giants product’s superb solo try against Kendal before Christmas that won the award.

Huddersfield head coach Gareth Lewis is delighted that his centre won the national award and said: “I’m obviously really pleased with Elliot, it was a fantastic try.

“There was a lot of interest up and down the country, people speaking to me in the streets and at the gym.

“There is interest out there and he deserves all the praise he gets – he’s an outstanding player.”

Hodgson, who had previously been a rugby league player with the Giants Academy, scored the try after receiving the ball from a lineout in his own half, beating eight defenders to score under the posts.

On awarding Hodgson’s try the national accolade England Sevens star Dan Norton said: “Once he finds a bit of space inside, he shrugs one defender off and then uses his power and strength to beat a few players and get through.”

The try was scored during Huddersfield’s 38-3 win over Kendal in National League III North, and he crossed the line again at the weekend for the 23rd touchdown of the season in the 31-7 home win over Hull – the Lockwood Park club are currently top of the table having won all 17 of their games this season.

“I’ve scored a few tries in my time but this one was definitely up there,” said Hodgson.

“I remember seeing a gap after I got past the first defender and just went for it.

“Luckily I had enough speed to get to the line. I haven’t scored a try like that since I was about 10.

“This team is full of confidence at the moment so it is great to be part of.”