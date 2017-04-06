Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Rugby Union Club flanker Lewis Bradley, from Slaithwaite, has been selected for the North Under 20 Trial and Assessment Squad.

Along with the best young players from across our region, Bradley – an excellent contributor to Huddersfield’s National III North championship victory this season – will attend at Wigan RUFC on Sunday, April 23.

If he shows anything like the form which has made him so influential in the Lockwood Park side’s unbeaten campaign – which will be put to the test at second-placed Rossendale this weekend – then he could well be selected to attend the England Counties Under 20 Selection weekend in Nottingham on April 29, 30 and May 1.

Bradley, who plays Drakes Huddersfield League cricket for Slaithwaite and a butcher by trade, was picked for the Yorkshire Under 20 squad for the County Championship this year.

The in-form back-row was part of Yorkshire’s successful squad at Twickenham last season.

Remember, Yorkshire will play Cheshire at Huddersfield’s home on May 6, when the host club will be hoping to have a few players involved.

North Under 20 Trial squad: William Archer (Yorkshire), John Whittaker (Cheshire), Alex Preston (Lancashire), Christian Taylor (Cheshire), Will Holling (Yorkshire), Ben Gregory (Lancashire), Tom Poole (Cheshire), William Dennis (Yorkshire), Elliott Beattie (Durham), Tom Grahamslaw (Yorkshire), Michael Walton (Northumberland), Nick Ashcroft (Lancashire), Thomas Cooksey (Northumberland), Lewis Bradley (Yorkshire), Toby Harrison (Lancashire), Sam Jones (Yorkshire), Matthew Palphreyman (Cheshire), Zak Poole (Yorkshire), James Robinson (Lancashire), Sam Hudson (Yorkshire), Ollie Green (Durham), Sam Crane (Yorkshire), Alex Ball (Northumberland), Ben Scher (Durham), Tom Allott (Yorkshire), Connor Wilkinson (Lancashire), Tom Lawson (Durham), James Cooney (Durham), Connor Field (Yorkshire), Garry Izomor (Durham), Jonny Keh (Yorkshire), James Ratcliffe (Lancashire), Ben Winterburn (Yorkshire), Charlie Venables (Cheshire), Ryan Foreman (Durham), Tom Carleton (Lancashire)