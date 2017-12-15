Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Head coach Gareth Lewis can’t wait for his Huddersfield side to test themselves against high-flying Sale FC.

The Manchester area outfit are currently second in the table, but they will face a resurgent home side at Lockwood Park.

Huddersfield currently lie seventh in the National Two North table after their impressive 36-33 victory at Sheffield Tigers as they battled right to the end of the contest.

“Clearly they are a force and they are a well-resourced club with some outstanding players and an infrastructure equipped for the league above,” said Lewis of his rivals tomorrow.

“They have the best defensive record in the competition, so we must take our chances when they come our way.

“But we are at home, confidence is building and the lads can’t wait to test themselves.”

And Lewis is hopeful of a big turnout at Lockwood Park to give his side all the support they need.

“It would be great to see a big crowd at Lockwood Park and see the Huddersfield public turn out in force to be our 16th man,” added Lewis.

However, there will be a reshuffle in the Huddersfield side with Joel Hinchliffe unavailable, so Jonny West moves from fly half to scrum half.

Mark Pease moves from centre to take over the duties at fly half, while Tom Owen is recalled in the centres.

Fran Entressengle starts at hooker with Ben Morrill ready to be unleashed from the bench.

Huddersfield RUFC: Lewis Workman: Elliot Knight, Tom Owen, Will Milner, Brandon Conway, Mark Pease, Jonny West; Alex Battye, Fran Entressengle, Rueben Pollard, Adam Malthouse, Austen Thompson, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Richard Piper. Replacements: Adam Blades, Ben Morrill, Declan Thompson, Danny Grainger, Joey Carly

Huddersfield YMCA will look to carry on their improving form in North One East (3pm).

The Laund Hill outfit’s 34-31 home win over fellow strugglers Northern lifted then four places in the table and gave them a cushion above the relegation zone.

They will be looking to back up that victory with another home success against a West Leeds side lying third.