Huddersfield won promotion back to National II North with a resounding 47-14 victory over neighbours Cleckheaton.

The title was claimed with Huddersfield still boasting a 100 per cent record in the league after 24 matches and with only two games to go.

And head coach Gareth Lewis’ side could become the first Huddersfield squad to go a season unbeaten.

Field managed seven tries, Adam Malthouse bagged himself a brace, Elliot Knight, Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Ben Morrill and Nick Rhodes also got on the scoresheet.

Field only needed one point to seal the title, and they managed to get the fourth try and that crucial bonus point on the stroke of half-time, as Workman managed to walk over the try line.

It allowed Lewis to try some things out in the second half and he said: “To get the bonus point by half-time was very difficult.

“But in the second half we went out there with the mind set of enjoying our rugby, we played an expansive game and tried things which we wouldn’t normally try so I’m delighted.”

The first try of the game came from a loose ball which Malthouse managed to gather and try under the sticks and Lewis was impressed with how Malthouse’s performance and said: “He carried the ball really well again today.”

Further tries in the first half came from Knight, Malthouse again and Workman.

In the second half Rhodes showed his power from the scrum, forcing himself over the line, Morrill and Conway which now puts him level with Elliot Hodgson with 25 tries for the season, scored the other two.

Chris Bell, who is the leagues, highest points scorer, converted six out of seven kicks and Lewis was full of praise for his, fly-half adding: “Chris Bell, was my man of the match, his goal kicking was first class again, to score over 350 individual points is a great achievement.”

Scrum-half, Joel Hinchliffe was sin-binned late in the first half, after Cleckheaton forced Huddersfield back onto their try line, and Lewis thought Cleckheaton were good at times.

“I thought they were very physical, there obviously scrapping for their lives at the bottom of the table,” said Lewis.

“I thought their line out was very good, and their wingers took their chances.”

Lewis hailed the win as a special moment for the club and added: “When we got together on June 28 last year we set about a plan, so all credit to them.

“It was a great atmosphere, with the Rugby Nats, also it being ladies’ day and the DJ added to a great spectacle, I don’t think people who have been coming down here for a number of years have seen anything like that.”

Attention turns to next week as Huddersfield now hope to keep their unbeaten record as they play away at second in the league Rossendale.

Huddersfield YMCA were beaten 18-13 at home by Morpeth in North I East, report and pictures in tomorrow’s Examiner Sport.