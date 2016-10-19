Huddersfield RUFC turn on second half style to win through in Yorkshire Cup

Huddersfield RUFC stormed to the second round of the Yorkshire Cup thanks to yet another blistering second half performance as they won 39-7 at home to Sheffield.

There were two tries each from wingers Danny Grainger and Brandon Conway, and another from Elliot Hodgson, as Field made it seven wins from seven.

They faced the National III Midlands leaders who hadn’t lost away until their travels to Lockwood Park.

A cautious opening to the game allowed Sheffield to take control as Field, for the first time this season, looked nervous on their line-outs.

Huddersfield’s defence dealt with the first threat when Grainger forced Alastair Womack into touch near the try line.

However, it wasn’t long before Sheffield took the lead as Johnny France went in for a try and Steve DePledge added the two points from the conversion.

The away side could have been over again but for smart defending from Joel Hinchliffe, who forced Sheffield to pass forward when a try looked imminent, and when DePledge missed a penalty Huddersfield were lucky not to be trailing by more points.

A Hodgson kick turned the tide when his effort put the visitors on the back foot and paved the way for Conway to get his first try. Chris Bell’s goal made it 7-7.

Bell then put Huddersfield 10-7 ahead with a penalty, and though DePledge had a chance to reply he put a penalty wide and Huddersfield led at half-time.

Huddersfield came out a different side in the second half as they moved up the gears, and their fitness proved crucial as they ran in four tries without reply.

The first came when Grainger timed his run perfectly to intercept and raced away to score under the posts. Bell added the goal with ease.

The next score came when Conway put through a neat kick and collected it himself to score his second of the game.

Bell was off target with the kick, but made amends with a conversion after Grainger again went in the corner following good play from the pack.

Hodgson was next to touchdown after exploiting space well to stretch the lead and Bell again added the goal.

Field took their foot off the gas for the closing stages as they had a man sin-binned, but the home side still managed to get another score as Bell added a penalty on the final whistle.

Head coach Gareth Lewis said: “It was very good from the lads – especially in the second half.

Huddersfield RU coach Gareth Lewis

“The first half was evenly matched and it caused us problems, but we increased the intensity of our play and had that ruck speed.

“The win was quite convincing in the end.

“Momentum is key. They missed two penalties and could have created a little gap in the score line, however we were by far the dominant team overall, so I’m very pleased.

“It’s no coincidence in the way we kick on in the second half every match.

“Our intensity is all down to the conditioning that the lads did during the preseason with the introduction of strength and conditioning coach Matt Green.

“He’s a top, top guy and been a brilliant addition to the team behind the scenes.

“We just need to improve out mentality. I felt we were in second gear for the first 30 minutes of the first half today so it’s just our mindset we need to work on. We’ve got to be driven in our approach on the game all the time.”