Huddersfield Rugby Union Club’s Franny Entressengle is in the England Counties squad to tour Spain.

The 27-year-old hooker – part of the Lockwood Park ‘invincibles’ who lifted the National III North title this season – will join up with Matt Long’s squad on Monday.

They have two matches scheduled, against San Sebastian on Wednesday and a Spain XV next Saturday, June 3.

It’s the perfect end to a remarkable season for Entressengle, who returned to action after a year out injured to help Huddersfield to glory as Player of the Year and also made his debut appearance for the Yorkshire County senior side on his home ground.

“It’s a big thrill but also quite a surprise after recovering from a year out, so it’s a really good end to the season,” said Entressengle, who has already signed up to be part of Gareth Lewis’s squad in National II North next season.

“The season at Huddersfield was great from start to finish – I didn’t rush things personally because of my previous injury – but to win the league without losing a match was terrific and then to represent Yorkshire for the first time was the cherry on the top.

“Now this selection has come along and, hopefully I can do the team proud.

“I would much rather people say I deserved the call-up after I’ve played, rather than before I’ve had chance to make a contribution.”

Born within kicking distance of Lockwood Park, the man who now lives in Moldgreen sat out last season with a neck injury which resulted in him having a disc replacement.

An RFU Level 2 coach (he guided the Novocastrians Ladies team to their highest ever league level), he was living in Newcastle at the time, studying management at Northumbria University and playing for Blaydon.

“I’ve managed to get through this season relatively fit and, despite playing a lot of matches, I’ve said to the lads that I feel fitter now than at the start,” explained the man who played for Northumberland for a couple of seasons before returning home.

“I’ve probably conditioned myself, but it’s because of the injury lay-off that I’m surprised and really quite happy about the Counties call-up.

“I’m not a whippersnapper any more but I’m looking forward to joining up with the squad, a couple of whom I know from Blaydon and a couple from Yorkshire.

“I’m looking forward to finding out what standard the Spanish are at and how we measure up to it. And in addition, I want to find out how I personally and the team relate to them and the challenge they pose.”

Huddersfield coach Lewis commented: “I’m delighted for Franny to be selected for England Counties to tour Spain.

“We are incredibly proud of him and it shows what can be achieved through hard work. He thoroughly deserves it.”

Blaydon’s Keith Laughlin will once again captain the side who last year went unbeaten on a tour of Canada.

Counties are also unbeaten so far in 2017 having recorded wins over Scotland Club XV and Ireland Club XV, running out 45-28 and 34-26 winners respectively.

Team manager Long said: “I’m expecting a physical tour. Given we wanted a full Test against the international side, I think we’ll get one.

“We’ve done a bit of research, and we know Spain are improving, their world ranking is proof of that. We’re going to have a hard test.”

Squad: Hayden King (LH) (Old Albanians and Hertfordshire), Tom Mantell (LH) (Macclesfield and Cheshire), Alex Giltrow (TH) (Clifton and Somerset), Matt Collins (TH) (Ampthill and East Midlands), Neil Sweeney (Esher and Surrey), Fran Entressengle (Huddersfield and Yorkshire), Nile Dacres (Coventry and North Midlands), Joe Makin (Hull Ionians and Yorkshire), Robert Birtwell (Sedgley Park and Lancashire), Keith Laughlin (Blaydon and Northumberland) - Captain, Ed Milne (Rosslyn Park and Surrey), Harry Bate (Old Albanians and Hertfordshire), Jack Preece (Coventry and Gloucestershire), Tom Baldwin (Blackheath and Kent), Pete White (Coventry and East Midlands), Dave Brazier (Coventry and North Midlands), Jack Lavin (Caldy and Cheshire), Rhys Hayes (Caldy and Cheshire), Tom Wheatcroft (Coventry and Leicestershire), Albert Portsmouth (Cambridge and Eastern Counties), Robin Wedlake (Plymouth and Cornwall), Sam Baker (Ampthill and East Midlands), James Stokes (Coventry and Warwickshire), Peter Swatkins (Sheffield and Yorkshire), Matthew Shepherd (Plymouth and Cornwall), Max Trimble (Coventry and Warwickshire).