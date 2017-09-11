Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hinckley secured a deserved 24-3 win on their first visit to Lockwood Park even if the final score flattered them on balance of play against battling Huddersfield.

A penalty try award by referee Dr Jonathan Cook in stoppage time pushed the winning margin to over 20 points.

Huddersfield had taken the lead on three minutes with a Joel Hinchliffe penalty when Hinckley were punished for not releasing a tackled player.

However, a try in each half by the visitors meant that they held the advantage during the game.

For the second week running it was the Huddersfield forwards that posed the most potent danger for them, looking good going forward and driving the play at close quarters.

However, a series of poor decisions and unforced errors kept handing the advantage back when they were looking threatening.

The visitors had managed to gain the upper hand after Huddersfield’s promising start when lock Austen Thompson had to depart the field due to injury and prop Adam Blades was yellow carded.

But 14-man Field defended well and in the end it was an undoing in attack that led to Hinckley’s first try.

On 20 minutes, with Huddersfield driving purposely up field, a long and unnecessary pass was intercepted by Hinckley centre Tom Wheatcroft who scored under the posts, with Joe Wilson adding the conversion.

A badly-struck penalty kick for touch a few minutes later, which could have set up a good attacking platform for Huddersfield, was one of several missed during the match.

The first half ended with Field pressing hard inside the Hinckley 22.

The final play saw a hopeful grubber kick through the Hinckley line which came to nought, when a little more patience with ball in hand may have brought a score which would have narrowed the gap.

Huddersfield started the second half with a re-shaped back line, Ollie Fox going on at scrum half with Hinchliffe moving into the outside birth.

Seven minutes on Hinckley scored again. Another failed kick for touch resulted in Hinchliffe being caught in possession and isolated.

The Hinckley forwards were quickly upon him, the ball was turned over and prop Oscar Harper got the score.

Huddersfield defended well in the next few minutes after a Hinckley penalty put them back on their five-metre line.

In the final quarter Field pressed for a try to get them back in the game.

With only eight minutes remaining David Peck fell victim to a yellow carding following a series of penalties against Hinckley at the breakdowns.

However, when Huddersfield knocked on with the whitewash beckoning their chance was lost.