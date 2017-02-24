Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Rugby Union Club prop Ben Harris has signed for Wasps, after impressing on loan.

The Huddersfield-born 27-year-old is part of a Coventry-based squad currently top the Aviva Premiership table.

A player with Rotherham Titans and Yorkshire Carnegie in the RFU Championship, the 6ft 4in England Counties international joined Wasps on loan from Newcastle Falcons in November.

The loosehead has now signed permanently for the 2017-18 campaign.

Huddersfield’s Harris joins the club alongside winger Marcus Watson and namesake Antonio ‘TJ’ Harris.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: ““We’re pleased to bolster our front row options for next season, with the addition of Ben Harris and TJ Harris.

“We already know a lot about Ben and believe he has real potential at this level.

“TJ Harris has also impressed us in the Championship and we think he still has lots of growth in him.

“At only 22, he will only get better and we’re sure they will both become valuable members of our squad.”