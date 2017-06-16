Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Progressive Huddersfield Rugby Union Club have signed scrum half Jack Bickerdike from Cleckheaton.

He is the fourth player to sign from Moorend, following in the footsteps of county No8 Richard Piper, second row Josh Malkinson and back row Joey Carly.

Bickerdike made 14 appearances in National III North last season and Lockwood Park head coach Gareth Lewis is pleased to add another new face ahead of the big kick-off against South Leicester on Saturday, September 2.

“Jack is ambitious to play in National II,” explained Lewis, who has been working hard on recruitment since the unbeaten title campaign came to a close.

“He has the ability to be a threat around the breakdown and fits the character profile of our squad.”

Lewis added: “This gives us the depth in the scrum half position that we’ve needed since Dan Jeffrey moved on.”

Experienced Joel Hinchliffe, who has signed again for the 2017/18 campaign, and Jeffrey contested the No9 berth last term, with Hinchliffe directing operations for the most part.

Lewis has already snapped up England Development duo, scrum half Ollie Fox and talented fly half Harry Davey, on dual registration from Yorkshire Carnegie.

Harrogate winger Greg Aspin has signed among the other backs, along with top tryscorer Brandon Conway (who scored a hat trick against Sandal to take his tally to 14 for the campaign), Mark Pease, Danny Grainger, Elliot Knight and Ollie Scrimshaw.

Among the forwards already tied up to new deals include Declan Thompson, who joins brother Austen in the pack after returning from Sandal, Adam Malthouse, Lewis Bradley, Francis Entressengle, Ben Morrill, Callum Thompson (no relation) and Adam Tamanis.

Lewis is continuing to work on other potential arrivals as he looks towards pre-season friendlies on August 12 and 19 before the season proper.

Field, whose first home game in National II will be against Hinckley on September 9, are due back in training at the end of this month.