Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two players on the England development radar will play for Huddersfield Rugby Union Club next season on dual registration.

Talented fly half Harry Davey and scrum half Ollie Fox have been snapped up by Huddersfield head coach Gareth Lewis from Yorkshire Carnegie.

They join a squad already taking shape with pack men Austen Thompson, Adam Malthouse, Callum Thompson, Francis Entressengle, Ben Morrill and Adam Tamanis agreeing terms for the 2017-18 campaign in National II North.

And highly-rated Yorkshire prospect Lewis Bradley is the latest to commit for another Lockwood Park challenge for newly-promoted National III North champions Field.

The arrival of Davey and Fox provides another dimension for Lewis, who is busy building for his fifth season in charge of the go-ahead club, and he says it’s great news for all concerned following the departure of regular fly-half Chris Bell to Hull Ionians in National I.

Lewis said: “Over the last four seasons we’ve developed a very strong link with Yorkshire Carnegie.

“I’ve been fortunate to spend some time with the coaches over at Kirkstall, picking up some new ideas, and Steve Boden has come over to Lockwood Park to work with our forwards.

“To bring in two of the brightest young talents in the country at Under 18 level is great news for the club.

“Having met the lads and their parents we hope to support both Oliver and Harry in their rugby developments, while also adding to the squad in readiness for our return to National II North.

“They both have extremely professional attitudes towards their rugby and that is what will be required next season.”

Huddersfield kick off the campaign with a trip to South Leicester on Saturday, September 2.

Lewis is working on more signings both from within and outside the club.

Davey has been a regular for Carnegie in the Premiership Rugby Under 18 Academy League.

A Silcoates student, where he was first-team captain, his crisp goalkicking helped lead the school to the NatWest Vase semi-finals, where they narrowly lost out to Royal Latin School from Buckinghamshire at Saracens’ Allianz Park.

He has been a part of the England Under 18 training squad along with Fox, who was in the party which faced Scotland and France in March.

Fox, a student at Pontefract New College, has previously been on dual registration with Sandal.

He has captained the Carnegie Academy and made his first-team debut against Dragons Premiership Select in the British and Irish Cup – also playing in the return fixture at home.

When Fox was selected for the England squads recently, when Davey was not included, Yorkshire Carnegie Academy Manager Jon Pendlebury said: “To be involved in both match squads is an outstanding achievement and recognition for Ollie’s development and performances this year.

“Harry Davey was very unlucky to miss out on selection for these squads, he has been involved in the camps and has been exceptional for the Academy this season.”