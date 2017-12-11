Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield YMCA eased their relegation fears with a narrow 34-31 home win over fellow strugglers Northern.

In one of only two North One East fixtures to beat the weather, YMCA started brightly and on eight minutes Sam Hodge got over the line but the visitors defence managed to stop him grounding the ball.

A few minutes later inside centre Gavin Stead unpicked the defence and cruised through to register YMCA’s first points, and he added the conversion.

Northern responded and were awarded two penalties in quick succession which they elected to kick for field position.

The YMCA defence held but Northern stand off Collins put in a crossfield kick and it fell into the path of Northern’s centre Harrison Clark who finished, but Collins was off target with the conversion attempt.

YMCA were quickly back into opposition territory and the visitors being in an offside position Stead was on hand to add the three extra points to the home tally.

Things looked even better when a good break by No8 Josh Lumb took YMCA into Northern territory and a reverse pass into the path of Jack Ledgard who crossed to extend his side’s lead and Stead added the extras.

The visitors rallied and centre Alex Clark found enough space to claim a try and Collins was on target with the conversion to leave YMCA leading 17-12 at half-time.

From the restart the visitors renewed their efforts and had YMCA under the cosh for fairly lengthy periods.

They were rewarded when hooker Ben Smallwood forced his way over from close range, the conversion was missed but once again the sides were back level.

Stead put YMCA back in front with a penalty, but the visitors took the chance to get ahead when Clark went in for a try, which Collins duly converted to give the visitors the lead for the first time.

YMCA managed to hit as the forwards forced their way over but were unable to ground the ball.

From the ensuing scrum the visitors were under pressure as YMCA’s pack drove them back that they dropped the scrum.

The referee had no hesitation in awarding a penalty try which the YM were glad to accept claiming all seven points on offer and putting themselves back into the lead.

Once again Northern’s centre Clark replied beating the YMCA defence and score, and Collins added the extras from wide out for Northern to reclaim the lead by four points.

YMCA rallied and centre Tom Clough managed to score a try and Stead added the extra two points and put 34-31 ahead.

YMCA: Fletcher, Morton, Bull, Stead, Clough, Bradley, Ledgard, Slater, Hill, Dyke, Black, Garside, Hodge, Tindall, Lumb.

Interchange: Scholes, Cotton, Emsley