A depleted YMCA side made the journey to South Yorkshire rivals Wheatley Hills and earned an 19-19 draw in North I East.

Injury and absence prompted a lot of changes for the visitors, but they performed well against a determined Doncaster side.

Wheatley applied the pressure in the early stages and scrum half Ian Barker put centre Liam Butler in to score and Owen Gillvray added the extra points.

YMCA reduced the deficit to 7-3 minutes later with a penalty from Mick Piper.

Seif took the ball cleanly at the throw and it was quickly taken up by James Tindall who found young back rower Miles Watson in support to go over for a try on his first team debut and Piper made no mistake with the conversion.

Wheatley got themselves back on level terms when Gillvray was spot on with a penalty to level the scores.

A couple of minutes into the second half Wheatley regained the lead when Gillvray landed another penalty.

YMCA’s Seif had a try ruled out for a double movement and to rub salt into the wound Wheatley were awarded a penalty soon after and Gillvray stretched the lead to six points.

A penalty for offside handed YMCA a chance and Piper hit the target and was on the mark again within 10 minutes with another penalty which brought the teams level once again.

With time running out a draw looked likely but the hoem side were under pressure at the scrums and conceded a penalty which Piper slotted over to put YMCA in front almost on full-time.

With seconds to go YMCA were adjudged to have infringed at a ruck and Wheatley were awarded a penalty, giving Gillvray the chance to bring the sides level and his kick was the last action of the match and as it cleared the bar the referee blew for full-time leaving the contest all square at the end.

YMCA: Fletcher; Emsley, Bullock, Morton, Tetley; Piper, Bradley; Slater, Hill, Dyke, Holyhead, Seif, Tindall, Watson, Robertson. Interchange: Appleby, Pooloogadoo