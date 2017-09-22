Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Player-coach Mick Piper returns for Huddersfield YMCA hoping to help them bag a first win of the season at Percy Park.

The former Morley and Cleckheaton man will be at fly half for the North I East trip to North Shields.

YM also have Jack Housley returning at lock and Sam Slater making his first appearance of the season at loose-head prop.

“I was very pleased with our performance in the first half against Malton and Norton right up to the 39th minute,” said Laund Hill director of rugby Damon Scholes.

“That was when our visitors scored a try and, for some reason, our heads physically dropped.

“This is something the coaching team and the players themselves have been working on preventing, because we have to instill that belief that we are capable of doing the business.

“We firmly believe we have the makings of a very good squad, and we just need to believe that at all times.

“A first win would help, of course, and we’ll be doing all we can to make sure that’s at Percy Park.”

Percy Park are second in the table behind Penrith, having won two matches and drawn one – 19-19 at West Hartlepool last week.

They previously beat Northern 50-10, having opened the campaign with a 28-19 success at Dinnington.

“Percy Park are doing well and have made a couple of good signings in the backs, but if we play like we know we can then we have everything to go for,” added Scholes.

Huddersfield YMCA: Jack Ledgard, Stuart Morton, Gavin Stead, Tom Clough, Tom Bullock, Mick Piper, Joah Bradley, Sam Slater, Ben Hill, Josh Crickmay, Jack Housley, Ed Black, James Tindall, Sam Hodge, James Bell. Replacements: Lumb, Fletcher, Emsley or Schole.