Mick Piper is the new senior coach at Huddersfield YMCA Rugby Union Club.

The 37-year-old took over from Dave Larder towards the end of last season but has now been appointed for the full North I East campaign at Laund Hill.

A player with National II North experience at Halifax, he also played for Morley and Cleckheaton – where his family are well known – and he is currently part of the coaching team at rugby league Bradford Bulls Academy.

“Mick will be leading the coaching team this year and we are delighted,” said director of rugby Damon Scholes, revealing the club have a first pre-season friendly at Rochdale on Saturday, August 12 (3pm).

“When he took over from Dave last season, we thought he did an outstanding job, and he’s a very good coach who is keen to do well.”

Helping Piper to try and improve on an 11th-place finish in the North I East table last season will be James Bell, who has returned after shoulder surgery and an 18-month injury lay-off to take the job of forwards coach.

Two of the men Bell will be working with are new South African signings Joshua Cricknay and Kyle Bohar.

Cricknay, 24, is a prop signed from Tonbridge Wells who is due back in this country next month and brings real size to the pack.

Hooker Bohar starts training with the club next week, although the squad have been back for four weeks already and doing valuable work with Extreme Conditioning of Red Doles Lane, off Leeds Road.

“We think both the South African lads will do well for us,” added Scholes.

“And we are pleased to announce the signing of Chris Dyson, an outstanding back, who has played with Otley and Old Rishworthians and will bring strength to our back division.

“On top of that, we are also delighted to welcome back Greig Robertson, Josh Willans and Harry Garside, who have all been unavailable through injury or travels and they will strengthen our first-team squad.

“There are further talks going on, too, with other interested parties in joining the club which we hope to bring to fruition soon.

“We are training at 7pm on Mondays and Wednesdays at Laund Hill and there is an open invitation to any players who would like to come along and sign, because we are looking to run four teams next season.”