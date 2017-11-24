Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Centre Mark Pease makes his first start of the season after ankle surgery as Huddersdfield RU visit Leicester Lions in National II North.

Pease has impressed from the bench for Gareth Lewis’s side but now steps up as they return to action following a week off.

Stand-off Harry Davey, on dual registration from Yorkshire Carnegie, also returns to the starting line-up after making an excellent impact off the bench against Sheffield.

There are changes in the pack, too, as Ben Morrill makes his first start at hooker, powerful Adam Tamanis returns in the front row and Declan Thompson is recalled after a strong display as a replacement at Sheffield.

“A number of the squad have been knocking on the door so are rewarded and given their chance to perform,” said Lewis, whose side won 31-16 at Sheffield last time out to go ninth in the table, six points behind Leicester Lions.

“In turn we have a strong bench, showing our squad depth.

“The lads are energised afer the free weekend and ready for a very tough block of games in the run-up to Christmas.

“All our opponents are currently above us in the league, so it’s a great opportunity to test ourselves against the best teams in the competition.”

The Lions have one more win to their credit and a superior bonus-point record than the Lockwood Park men.

All six of their wins have come against teams below them in the table, but only two of them have come at home.

Lewis is targeting back-to-back away wins after the success in South Yorkshire.

“It’s always a tough contest at Leicester,” he said.

“After a difficult start to the season they have wonsix of their last seven games, so they will be confident.

“However, we know if we can put a performance together which reaches the levels we have shown in patches so far this season, we’ll be a tough team to beat.”

When Field last visited The TMDP Park in February 2016, they held a 3-0 lead for most of the game but lost out when the Lions scored a try in stoppage time.

It was one of a number of narrow defeats that would eventually cost Diwls their place in National II North at the end of that season. The Lions finished in third place.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Danny Grainger, Will Milner, Mark Pease, Brandon Conway, Harry Davey, Joel Hinchliffe, Ales Battye (captain), Ben Morrill, Adam Tamanis, Adam Malthouse, Declan Thompson, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Richard Piper. Replacements: Reuben Pollard, Francis Entressengle, Austen Thompson, Jonny West, Tom Owen.