Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prop Sam Slater is back after a four-match suspension as Huddersfield YMCA bid to extend their unbeaten home league run to four matches against Alnwick at Laund Hill.

It’s a 3pm kick-off for the North I East fixture and, in addition to welcoming back Slater, YM have Harry Garside available for the second row, No8 Josh Lumb ready after a five-week injury lay-off and Tom Clough recovered from a shoulder problem.

Unfortunately, Will Purfitt – who has been outstanding in recent matches – suffered a broken hand playing for New College and cannot be included in a squad of 19.

Director of rugby Damon Scholes said: “Alnwick play good, attacking rugby and are currently third in the league, but we are looking forward to taking them on.

“We are not far off and, in my opinion, we just need a bit of luck to turn our season around.

“We are still the only team to have beaten top-of-the-table Morpeth (16-12 at Laund Hill to start the unbeaten home league run) and we’ve got plenty of ability.

“If we put in a similar sort of show to that one, we will give ourselves every chance.”

YMCA: Slater, Hill, Dyke, Garside, Black, Tindall, Hodge, Lumb, Scholes, Emsley, Dyson, Morton, Stead, Chappell, Bradley, Ledgard, Bull, Clough.