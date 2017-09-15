Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield RU coach Gareth Lewis has some key men available again for the trip to promotion favourites Tynedale in National II North.

Talented No8 Richard Piper is included in a 22-strong squad for the first time this season, having signed from Cleckheaton during the summer.

Elliot Knight and Sam Nunn are also among the backs, while powerful forward Adam Tamanis is back after missing last week’s 24-3 home defeat by Hinckley.

Young flanker Harvey Keighley-Payne is also included as Huddersfield make only their second visit to the Hadrians Wall club in 20 years.

“After an encouraging start against Hinckley we withstood a period of intense pressure while down to 14 men,” explained Lewis.

“However, things were then compounded by not clearing our exits and conceding an interception try.

“These proved to be pivotal moments in the game and our best spell was just before half time.

“This shifted the game in Hinckley’s favour and we just couldn’t apply any sustained pressure on them.

“We coughed up too much ball in the final third and our set piece struggled as the game wore on.

“The games come thick and fast, though, so we will quickly address the areas we must improve on and build towards this tough trip to Tynedale.”

Tynedale have played in higher divisions over the last two decades, including seven-year spell in National 1 following a championship win at this present level in 2008.

This was the same year that Huddersfield moved up to the fourth level for the first time.

Based at Corbridge since 1976, Tynedale were founder members of the Northumberland Rugby Union in 1876 and, in the early years, matches were played in Hexham.

Their Tyneside Ground was flooded in the devastation of the winter of 2015/16 and they played their final matches that season at Newcastle’s Kingston Park.

Tynedale’s early-season form this time suggests they are one of the promotion favourites.

The are top the table with two wins from two – Chester and Blaydon both beaten by comfortable margins.

Meanwhile, Francis Entressengle and Lewis Bradley have signed up to coach the club’s Under 16s.

Having won the Yorkshire Cup in 2015 and 2016, the boys are keen to return the Cup to Lockwood Park and the two forwards now coaching share that goal.

And they had a good start, beating Roundegians 40-0 in the first round.

Entressengle said: “The Under 16s are a pleasure to coach, always eager to get stuck in to attack, defence and set piece work.

“The impressive win over Roundegians came on the back of great performances from everyone, with the team showing real attacking instinct.

“Lewis and I are working on implementing structure in their open play attack and giving them a taste of First XV prep and warm up.

“We have absolutely no doubt that many of these players will be joining the first team in years to come.”

Huddersfield: (from) Lewis Workman, Luke Booth, Sam Nunn, Tom Owen, Will Milner, Danny Grainger, Elliot Knight, Jonny West, Joel Hinchliffe, Alex Battye (capt), Francis Entressengle, Reuben Pollard, Adam Malthouse, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Ben Hoyle, Richard Piper, Adam Tamanis, Declan Thompson, Harvey Keighley-Payne, Harry Davey, Oliver Fox.