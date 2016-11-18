Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On the back of thrashing Stockport 87-0, Huddersfield RU will look to make it 11 wins from 11 at home to Morley this Saturday.

The Field ran in 13 tries at the Memorial Ground in Bramhall last weekend and coach Gareth Lewis believes his unbeaten side can be even more clinical at Lockwood Park.

“We allowed things to drift a bit once we got the bonus point at Stockport,” said Lewis.

“Overall, we missed out on at least five try-scoring opportunities and, as a result, there have been things to work on this week.”

Lewis has made changes, with Lewis Bradley and Danny Grainger returning to the starting XV.

Harry Whitfield makes his first start as tight head prop, with Ben Morrill returning to his favoured position as hooker.

Nick Rhodes has been passed fit and returns on the bench following a knee injury, while Mark Pease is also back among the replacements.

“We have competition for places that allows us to rotate and keep our squad fresh as the big games keep on coming,” explained Lewis.

“We expect a tough local derby and they will be smarting from last week’s defeat against Firwood Waterloo.”

Morley sit second bottom of National III North and haven’t won since an opening-day 25-3 victory against Stockport.

Hoping to end a nine-match losing streak, the Leeds side do have four try bonus points and a losing bonus point to their name. They lost 30-25 at home to Firwood Waterloo last weekend.

The last time Huddersfield met Morley was back in January 2014 and Elliot Hodgson, like he has four times already this season, ran in a hat trick to help Field win 26-21 (en route to promotion).

Away from the pitch, the first-team players have been coaching the age grade hopefuls since September and Lewis believes that the positivity is breeding more positivity around the club, helping foster the 100% start to the season.

“We are playing some pretty good stuff at the moment,” he said.

“The whole club appears to be buzzing, right the way up from the age grade Under 7s on a Sunday morning through to the first team, so we are looking forward to the home support once again. They have been terrific so far.”

Skipper Alex Battye and Frances Entressengle are unavailable while Adam Tamanis remains sidelined through injury. Austen Thompson will captain the side.

Kristian Sharples will play for the Falcons at home to York.

Team: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Elliot Hodgson, Tom Owen, Danny Grainger, Chris Bell, Joel Hinchliffe, Nick Sharpe, Ben Hoyle, Lewis Bradley, Austen Thompson (captain), Adam Malthouse, Harry Whitfield, Ben Morrill, Callum Thompson. Replacements: Reuben Pollard, Nick Rhodes, Mark Pease.