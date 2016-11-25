Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unbeaten Huddersfield Rugby Union club are mixing it with the very best as they prepare to take on Cleckheaton.

Fresh from a 67-3 mauling of Morley at Lockwood Park, Gareth Lewis’s side travel down the M62 looking for a 12th straight win in National III North and boasting an admirable defensive record (2.15).

Huddersfield have the best defensive record within the National leagues and only Premiership and European Champions Saracens, who notably have played three games fewer, have conceded fewer points.

Only nine points a game have been conceded so far and while Lewis is delighted with that, the coach is still keen to cut out individual errors.

“The result against Morley was pretty good, but the performance needs to be better,” said Lewis, whose side are also top scorers in III North (by 79 points).

“We made far too many individual errors and the players know they can be better.

“We’ve had a big focus on set piece this week as it’s such a crucial aspect of our game. We struggled a little to provide the platform consistently last week.”

Top try scorer Elliot Hodgson moves to the wing at the expense of Danny Grainger, who drops to the bench.

VIDEO: Elliot Hodgson hat trick in 13-try romp for Huddersfield RU at Stockport

Mark Pease starts at inside centre, while Nick Rhodes also returns to the starting XV after going on as a substitute against Morley.

Frances Entressengle is selected at hooker, with Ben Morrill moving to blindside flanker as Lewis Bradley starts on the bench.

Lewis added: “The guys are in very positive spirits and can’t wait for the match at Cleckheaton to come around.

“These are the sort of games that players relish; a local derby in front what will hopefully be a good crowd.

“We are expecting a very physical contest, so it promises to be an exciting afternoon.”

Cleckheaton are 10th and had a 27-22 away victory against Firwood Waterloo last weekend, just two weeks after impressively beating Billingham 27-7 on their travels.

They haven’t won at home, however, since mid way through September – a 42-24 victory over Morley.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Tom Owen, Mark Pease, Elliot Hodgson, Chris Bell, Joel Hinchliffe, Nick Sharpe, Ben Hoyle, Ben Morrill, Austen Thompson (captain), Nick Rhodes, Reuben Pollard, Fran Entressengle, Callum Thompson. Replacements: Harry Whitfield, Lewis Bradley, Danny Granger.