Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Sarah Hemingway's four-goal haul a boost for new Brighouse Athletic Ladies side

  • Updated
  • By

It was a flying start to the West Yorkshire Women's League season

Brighouse Athletic Ladies' development team

Brighouse Athletic Ladies’ new development team got off to a flying start in the West Yorkshire Women’s League Third Division.

They romped to an 11-3 win at Durkar Devils.

However the firsts went down 3-1 at home to Ossett Town and will aim to bounce back when they head to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Women’s Cup second round qualifying on Sunday (2.00).

Debbie Dangerfield put them in front against Ossett and Charlotte Ingham and Nic Holdsworth both tested the visiting keeper.

But as half-time approached Brighouse were twice caught out om the counter-attack.

Despite being driven on by captain Becky Teale, the home side struggled to get back into the game, although Holdsworth came close.

Ossett sealed the points late on with another goal on the counter.

Emily Lovett opened the scoring for the development team at Durkar and soon added another.

Goals from from Chloe Peel, Sarah Hemingway and Emily Holroyd put them five up after 23 minutes.

Durkar pulled a couple back, but Hemingway added two more before Carly Doyle scored from close range.

Player of the match Hemingway grabbed her fourth then Doyle headed home a corner by Holroyd, who then got the 11th with a fine finish.

Farsley Celtic’s A team visit on Sunday (2.00).

Mirfield Show, Brighouse Canal Festival and more: Things to do in and around Huddersfield this weekend

Canal boat partying, show day fun and more

