AFC Emley are in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division play-off places after thrashing Selby Town 7-1.

Jordan Coduri scored the sixth-placed Huddersfield side’s second hat trick in as many games (after Joe Brennan in the 3-1 win at Brigg Town).

Ashley Flynn added two and Matthew Jackson and Brennan one apiece at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground as Darren Hepworth’s side made it five matches unbeaten.

Emley now seek a fifth win in six in Wednesday’s home League Cup third-round tie against Worksop Town.

Flynn laid the foundations of the win over Selby with goals after 11 and 28 minutes.

Coduri put the first on a plate but Flynn did all the work for his second, speeding away from his marker to smash the ball home.

A dubious penalty decision allowed Callum Ward to pull one back after 35 minutes.

But Flynn set up Coduri to restore the two-goal cushion before half-time.

Coduri grabbed his second in sumptuous style soon after the break.

His curling effort was perfectly placed.

Brennan chipped keeper Peter Lawrie from 30 yards after 50 minutes.

Then Coduri completed his hat trick following unselfish work by Kieran Ryan.

Jackson’s neat finish completed the victory.