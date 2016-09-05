Shelley relegated from Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership despite winning

Andy Gleave, skipper of Delph & Dobcross, lifts the Byron Shield as Huddersfield Drakes League champions. Picture by Neil Cadd

Shelley have been relegated from the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership – despite winning at Skelmanthorpe!

The Westerley Lane side will join Elland in the Jedi Sports Championship next season because Cawthorne also won, saving themselves from the drop with an eight-wicket win at Armitage Bridge.

Shelley hopes were raised at Skelmanthorpe thanks to an excellent performance from Mo Bhoola, who claimed three for four and hit an unbeaten 44 as his side won by four wickets.

Bhoola’s effort with the ball, allied to figures of three for 23 from Ben Cant, two for 23 from Martin Sykes and one for 47 from Jordan Geldart, meant Skelmanthorpe were sent back for just 104.

Watch Delph receive the All Rounder Sykes Cup:

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Bhoola then steered Shelley home, despite three-wicket hauls from Michael Kitson and Shahzada Khan, but the news from Cawthorne wasn’t good.

They totalled 203-8 at the Bridge thanks to 52 from Michael Burgess and 45 from Liam Wiles, Jack Hinchliffe taking three for 36 for the home side.

Murtuza Hussain then picked up five for 42 and Gary Steele three for 33, but the Bridge took it close thanks to half centuries from Ryan Wadsworth and Andy Gledhill, but eventually fell eight short at 195 all out.

Greg Buckley celebrated with a century as Delph & Dobcross maintained their unbeaten record before being presented with the Byrom Shield.

Andy Gleave’s side were guaranteed the Drakes title due to Saturday’s rain-off and received the trophy from league president Donald Earnshaw after beating Shepley at Marsh Lane.

Andy Gleave, skipper of Delph & Dobcross, lifts the Byron Shield as Huddersfield Drakes League champions. Picture by Neil Cadd

Buckley had an early escape and went on to hit 102 as Delph totalled 239-5.

Gleave had 28 and Graeme Simpson an unbeaten 51 and, despite Dan Wood hitting 45, Aussie Daniel Anderson 40 and Shahban Raheem 47, Arron Lilley’s three for 38 ensured Shepley were held at 179-9.

Andy Smith was another man with a ton, hitting 103 as Kirkburton totalled 259 all out at Barkisland.

Aussie Sam Evans also hit 46, but it wasn’t enough for victory as Alex Scholefield produced a superb all-round performance.

Scholefield picked up seven for 76 in the Burton innings and then guided his side to a five-wicket win with a tremendous unbeaten 88.

Jamie Summerscales hammered 85 and Luke Bridges 44 as Barkisland homed in.

Lewis Kenworthy took six for 19 for Honley and hit 43, but they still lost against Scholes at Far End Lane.

Kenworthy’s left-arm spin ensured Scholes collapsed from 131-4 to 136 all out – skipper Simon Kelly taking three for 59 – after opener James Wharton had compiled 30, Tom MacRury 40 and Tom Chadwick and rapid 36.

Fit-again Alex Clegg then did the business with the ball for Scholes, taking four for 30 as Honley were dismissed for 107.

Hoylandswaine picked up six points at home to Golcar, with Ben Potter taking four for 25 as the visitors were sent back for 134 – Upul Bandara scoring 39.

SP Singh guided Swaine to a six-wicket success with an unbeaten 50.

Relegated Elland didn’t get on at Broad Oak, so it was two points apiece.