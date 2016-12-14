Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Drakes Huddersfield Cricket League will have six new clubs involved next summer.

Existing clubs voted 29 in favour and seven against allowing six former Central League clubs to join as Associate Members in 2017.

Holmbridge, Cartworth Moor, Edgerton & Dalton, Almondburians, Nortonthorpe and Flockton were been given the nod at the Drakes annual meeting at Almondbury CC (24 votes were needed in favour and 29 received).

Each club have committed to fielding two teams, with their senior sides playing in an enlarged Jedi Sports Championship Two and their second XIs in an expanded Cedar Court Conference Two (45 overs next year, not 50).

With 14 teams already in Premiership Two, the two lower divisions will have 18 teams each – but they will play only 22 fixtures (not everyone twice), and only on Saturdays.

While there is opportunity for promotion and relegation for the new clubs, they will be on probation for two years to see how things work out.

Each new club can enter a team in the Fired Up Paddock Shield, while the first teams will also compete in the Total Indoor Cricket Solutions T20 Shield.

The six clubs have all been told of the standards they must meet with their facilities for 2017.

At a previous special general meeting on the issue, Drakes chairman Trevor Atkinson told member clubs they felt a duty of care to look after these clubs following the collapse of the Central League (Augustinians were knocked back because their facilities were not up to scratch.

“This is a lifeline for these clubs, who are keen to integrate and desperate to play cricket,” said Mr Atkinson.

A total of 36 clubs voted with 29 for and seven against, meaning two no votes, so the proposal was carried.