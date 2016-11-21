Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield footballer Ruben Jerome is eyeing a National League debut for Southport at Chester on Tuesday.

The younger brother of Norwich City striker Cameron Jerome has joined the West coast club from Brighouse Town.

The forward started the season at AFC Emley in the Northern Counties East League First Division, five rungs below Southport on the football pyramid.

Brighouse play in the Northern Premier League First Division North.

Jerome was on the bench for former Football League club Southport as they lost 2-0 at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Managed by former Halifax Town player Steve Burr, Southport are 19th in the National League, with Chester 12th.

Jerome’s father Hanson played for Brackenhall United and the original Emley.

Winger or midfielder Ryan Hall left Brighouse for National League North side Curzon Ashton last close-season.