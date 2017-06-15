Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shock, disbelief, excitement and awe – some of the emotions Huddersfield Town fans are feeling at the announcement Aaron Mooy is set to join on a permanent deal.

Last summer supporters were revelling in the club smashing their record transfer fee for German defender Christopher Schindler in a £1.8m deal from 1860 Munich.

A year ago it was a fee not to be sniffed at for a club of Huddersfield Town’s stature, but today’s news and £10m figure for the Australian’s services blows that one well and truly out of the water.

It’s another example of how far the club has progressed in the space of 12 months under David Wagner but, as Commercial Directer Sean Jarvis stated at the launch of the Premier League fixtures, there’s still more to come.

Should this deal go through, and betting is already suspended on the possibility, it is a real sign of intent that Huddersfield Town have not only arrived at the top table of English football but they are also unwilling to feed off scraps while dining there.

On the back of a stunning season for the club, picking up a plethora of awards and accolades as a key component to the club’s SkyBet Championship promotion success, the deal for Mooy can be seen as money well spent.

Although never tasting top-flight football, at the age of 26 the player is not only reaching his prime but the believed insertion of both buy-back and sell-on clauses suggests Manchester City still rate the player highly enough.

So a smart deal all round and one obviously plotted less than 24 hours after Town’s promotion parade between owner Dean Hoyle and boss David Wagner.

The initial development was the German Head Coach agreeing a new deal to stay at the club ‘in principle’ before both parties jetted off for their respective summer breaks.

Today’s announcement further consolidates the special relationship being nurtured between owner and coach and the clearest indication of how much trust, faith and belief Hoyle has in Wagner.

Of course, Hoyle’s answer to Wagner’s ‘back me, back my team’ is a risk as the club embark on their first season back in the top-flight for 45 years – where the gulf between the Premier League and SkyBet Championship is vast.

But it’s a calculated one and not without its merits, ranking alongside previously successful examples of perfect execution.

Burnley, the business model often cited for Huddersfield Town’s long-term key to success, have not spent anything close to £10m in their debut Premier League seasons – only in the past 18 months shelling out big sums on the likes of Andre Gray, Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick.

Yet another beacon of inspiration for Town, often cited, is AFC Bournemouth, a side who did in fact spend £10m during their debut Premier League season on former Town loan forward Benik Afobe.

Unlike Burnley, who have flitted between the divisions, the Cherries have never looked back since – not a bad example for Town to have.

One thing is for sure, every Town supporter will wish Mooy a very warm welcome to the John Smith’s Stadium, even though he is currently on the other side of the world preparing for the Confederations Cup in Russia.

Mooy is already a firm favourite, another option on the penalty-taking front and a director of play who looks ready for the top flight.

Not to mention his name is not too expensive to have put on the back of a shirt - and plenty of Town fans will have it printed for next season!