The bond between fans and Huddersfield Town is strengthened ahead of Leeds United derby

Fans hold up banners protesting against ticket prices during a Barclays Premier League match at Anfield.

According to the professional services firm Deloitte, Premier League clubs spent a record combined total of £1.165 billion during the summer transfer window.

In the Championship, the figure was an unprecedented £215m, with Villa, Newcastle, and Norwich spending £117m between them.

So if you were wondering whether the eye-watering sums associated with the much vaunted 2016-2019 TV deal were going to usher in a new era of affordable football, you can stop wondering.

As things stand, it looks like the great bulk of those riches - including bigger parachute payments - will be used to fund an inflationary cycle of big money transfers, wages, and agents’ fees.

There are, of course, exceptions to the rule, and our club is one of them.

Dean Hoyle’s decision to use the trickle down money from above to cut season card prices really is laudable.

And more than that, it’s strengthened an already tight bond between Town fans and the club.

But the next step is surely to apply the same principles to away ticketing. While it’s true that watching Town at the John Smith’s is easy on the wallet, the same can’t be said for watching Town on the road.

Leeds United’s decision to charge Town fans £37 to attend this Saturday’s fixture at Elland Road is an obvious case in point.

With ever increasing food, drink, and travel costs, away days are in danger of becoming a luxury that many simply cannot afford.

So, in the words of a long dead Russian, what is to be done?

Well, as I’m sure some of you are already aware, the Football Supporters Federation (FSF) has been campaigning for football clubs at all levels to “agree an across the board price cap on away matches of £20.”

The benefits for fans are clear and tangible. Supporters Direct (SD) estimates that since its inception in 2013, the Twenty’s Plenty campaign has “saved fans more than £600,000.”

But it’s not just supporters who stand to profit; as the FSF website points out, clubs themselves are also well placed to reap significant reward, financial or otherwise.

It’s no wonder, then, that several Championship clubs have already expressed an interest in implementing the initiative in some shape or form.

For their part, Reading have gone one step further, announcing a blanket £20 ticket price for both home and away fans during the 2016/2017 season.

This has generated a lot of goodwill and led to other clubs such as Cardiff committing to a reciprocal pricing arrangement.

As an FSF affiliate, HTSA are fully committed to the aims of Twenty’s Plenty and will be taking up the issue with the club on your behalf at next month’s ATT meeting and beyond.

Fans react to football ticket price rises during a game at Anfield last season.

