As Marco Silva became the eighth Premier League manager this season to lose his job at the weekend, there was an interesting sub-plot to the dismissal which is of interest to Huddersfield Town.

Much was made of the talented 40-year-old’s head being turned last November after rivals Everton approached Watford enquiring about his services as replacement for Ronald Koeman.

Results rapidly deteriorated, with the Hornets winning just one of their last 11 league games and currently four points above the relegation zone.

In a statement, Watford said they were “convinced” Silva’s appointment in May “was the right one” and, without “the unwarranted approach” they would have “continued to prosper”.

“This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly,” the club added.

“The catalyst is that approach, something which the board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford has been jeopardised.”

However, while the Vicarage Road hierarchy firmly pointed the finger towards Merseyside, many fans suggested it was the Portuguese’s stubbornness to adapt his style of play that was his ultimate downfall.

Supporters felt Silva’s desire to play one up front with support from the flanks was perfectly acceptable when the squad was fully fit, but when injuries hit the Hornets failed to successfully adapt.

The same accusations could, and have already, been levelled at David Wagner’s door as his side currently endure a winless run of six games.

And although there is not a single hint the German’s long-term future at the club is in doubt, it does raise an interesting comparison.

Huddersfield Town’s admirable approach to regimentedly sticking to a set footballing philosophy is akin to Roberto Martinez’s Wigan Athletic side of 2012/13.

Although the side won many plaudits (as well as that season’s FA Cup) they were unable to avoid the dreaded drop into the Championship after an eight-year spell in the top-flight.

While Paul Jewell and Steve Bruce had successfully staved off relegation, it was arguably Martinez’s stubbornness to change his style of play and tactics which was the Latics’ demise.

Time and again during that season the Spaniard failed to heed the warning of playing open and expansive football, whatever the situation.

Crucial points were needlessly thrown away throughout the campaign – with Wigan surrendering leads against Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City at the business end of the season – symptomatic of their failings.

Of course, Wigan were always fighting against the odds and the shock FA Cup win over Manchester City amidst their relegation battle was further proof of David triumphing over Goliath.

Martinez left the Lancashire outfit for Everton that summer, where he enjoyed a phenomenal opening season at Goodison Park before once again being found to be wanting in the flexibility department.

Like Martinez at Wigan, David Wagner has created a legacy at Huddersfield Town that will not be solely determined by the final outcome of this season.

But while both West Ham United and Stoke City have sprung tactical surprises over the Terriers during the past few weeks, the German head coach has appeared too rigid and hard-fast in his own approach.

And with vital fixtures on the horizon, some sections of support are wondering if more flexibility in the gameplan would ultimately yield the vital points Town need to ensure they make a memorable season a truly unforgettable one....