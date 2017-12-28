Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s entirely correct at the end of each year you reflect on what’s happened over the previous 12 months.

The analysis can take place on the good, the bad and the indifferent of 2017 and thoughts can turn to where we go in 2018.

Harry Kane has just shown us that records are there to be broken.

And David Wagner is showing that Huddersfield Town’s foray into the Premier League looks nothing like a short-term acquaintance.

Let’s be honest, 2017 has been beyond the wildest dreams of any Town fan.

Supporters have watched for many years as other clubs have gone on magical expeditions to the Premier League, and they have always wondered why it never happened to us.

Any success needs a catalyst and a seed to be planted which is different.

It started with Dean Hoyle having the foresight to think outside the box and go completely against the standard type of managerial appointment (or head coach, if you like).

I always analyse the people who appear at the top of the ‘Next Manager’ markets when someone has lost their job, and I can assure you that David Wagner would not have been in the top 100 names put forward for the Town job list.

Every since that appointment, Wagner has put his stamp on the club and, last season, used his influence and connections to get some classy loan signings to add to a re-shaped squad and – BOOM! – Town were Premier League bound.

To have 23 points going into the final match of the year is dreamland for Town supporters, but the thing I like when I read quotes from Wagner is that he expects nothing less.

He has planned meticulously to be competitive in the Premier League.

And every time his team fall below the standards he has set for them, he is honest, critical, and then gets them re-focused immediately for the next game.

Once again, the draw with Stoke City on Boxing Day illustrated the incredible atmosphere which is being created for John Smith’s Stadium games and it was another point well-earned by the team.

The difficulty over a period like this holiday spell is the intensity with which Town play.

It’s almost impossible to re-create it three times in eight days.

But if Town can take another point against Burnley, then it’s been a successful festive campaign.

I always say to people in my work at SkyBet – or in any walk of life, really – that you should plan for the perfect outcome, because otherwise how can you ever achieve it?

Wagner is doing exactly that.

He knows it’s not going to happen every week, but enough belief from everyone at the club is allowing Town to ride the Premier League wave and enjoy every minute of it.

But – and it’s a big but – Wagner will be looking to strengthen the squad in January and then plan again for Town to become more established in the Premier League.

So 2018 can be just as good as 2017, because the belief is there that Town deserved to be a Premier League club and have the fans, the infrastructure and the ownership who will do everything in their power to make it continue for many years to come.

Happy New Year to all Town fans.

Have a good one.