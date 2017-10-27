Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I’m sure the celebrations are still going on around Huddersfield and district!

It is now in the history books that on Saturday, October 21, 2017, Huddersfield Town beat Manchester United in the Premier League.

What a day for the club and the fans.

The amazing thing is that when you beat Manchester United, your name becomes known worldwide.

Huddersfield Town go to the Premier League and people in places like China and India might well scratch their heads and wonder where Huddersfield is.

When you actually defeat Manchester United, however, suddenly everybody sits up and takes notice.

What happened at the John Smith’s Stadium wasn’t about individuals and it wasn’t about formations, or anything like that.

It was simply about 11 players with a hunger and desire much greater than their opponents.

That might sound a bit too simplistic, but it is the reality of professional sport at the top level.

As Rocky told us all those years ago, it’s the Eye of the Tiger. The second you lose your intensity, you lose your competitive edge.

United didn’t have that intensity, whereas Town had it in spades.

There is no let-up in the Premier League, or any game you play in professional sport for that matter.

Just look at Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup against West Ham United.

They were cruising along at 2-0 up with not a care in the world. Then, suddenly, the intensity left their game and they conceded three second-half goals to lose the match.

You simply can’t relax for any moment.

I do a regular breakfast interview on radio in Liverpool and I have told them to expect a 1-0 defeat against Town.

That was much to the disgust of the presenter, but if you don’t believe it, how can it ever happen?

I always say in my working life, and also when I played professionally, you plan for an absolutely perfect outcome, otherwise how can you ever achieve it?

That’s exactly what David Wagner did for the Manchester United game and how he will be approaching the trip to Anfield.

Going to Liverpool, I am sure we will see the same line-up from Town, with Aaron Mooy slightly advanced.

And if that can give Town that extra bit of goal-getting quality and edge then it has to be worth it.

You can’t approach Premier League games waiting to concede, or hoping not to concede.

And let’s be honest, Mooy has been Town’s star class act so far this season.

I must admit, after the summer of promotion, I was talking with our Sky Bet traders and, when we were discussing midfield players, no-one could believe how Town had got Mooy for £8m when, clearly, every other club in the top flight could see his quality.

I am not talking about the top six, but there are 13 other clubs in there apart from Town who would all benefit from what Mooy brings to a side.

He was an absolute steal and will, hopefully, be the cornerstone of everything good Town achieve this season.

Just a footnote: I quite enjoy my boxing and, while I sometimes struggle with the ridiculous characters the sport can create, I am a massive fan of Anthony Joshua.

I like everything about him – his humility, his confidence, his attitude. He just looks a very nice young man.

It makes me sound like an old man saying that, but I do like everything about him.

He is a genuine World Champion and, while at 1/50 on Saturday night we won’t be getting rich on his next victory, it’s another step in the young man’s career to being heavyweight champion for many years to come.

He is a champion we can all be proud of.