The visit of Leicester City is a real challenge for Huddersfield Town - the Foxes are probably the first team Town have faced this season who you would regard as a proper top half or top 10 Premier League team.

Southampton were last year, but they have looked sadly short of that level so far.

However, with Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez et al, Leicester will provide a proper test for David Wagner’s team at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A win for Town would obviously be fantastic, but my take on it is that anything other than a defeat if fine, even at this stage of the season – and I'm sure Town can achieve at least that.

The result at West Ham United, of course, was not what Town fans were looking for.

There were lots of positives at the London Stadium, but it illustrated just how competitive every game is in the Premier League.

What I found fascinating was Wagner’s response to the defeat and his obvious disappointment.

The phrase which stood out from the head coach was that ‘Town weren’t brave enough with the ball’.

I know exactly what he means.

It’s about having confidence and belief in what you are doing and taking the ball in tight areas.

Particularly in the first half, I felt Elias Kachunga and Rajiv van La Parra, who are normally so confident with the ball, really didn’t give Town the outlet they needed from the barrage of Andy Carroll.

Fair play to the Town defence, because up until half time there was only one really clear-cut chance conceded, to Javier Hernandez, which he should have scored.

But Christopher Schindler, from the difficult start, did a fantastic job in keeping Carroll as quiet as possible.

The big positive from the game has to be Aaron Mooy, and just how classy he looks.

Mooy really has settled into Premier League football and he looks a natural in that centre of midfield.

I felt a big sorry for Phil Billing, as the youngster had a decent enough game.

But he will only remember two things himself – and they were the two goals which, ultimately, came from his errors.

The blocked clearance which led to the first goal was obviously still on his mind when he let Jose Fonte get in front of him from the set piece to cause the second goal.

I was very interested in what Big Sam Allardyce had to say afterwards and particularly when he questioned Wagner’s honesty in interview.

He wondered if the negativity might seep through to the players, but I have to say I disagree with Big Sam on this issue.

Everything Wagner has built at Huddersfield Town has been built on raw honesty, from the very first day he arrived.

The players know where they stand, they know the expectations of the head coach and of the club and, ultimately, they know if they don’t live up to those expectations then they won’t remain in blue and white stripes for very long.

I actually find it very refreshing.

Wagner could easily have said we were plucky, determined, unlucky to concede to a deflected goal etc, but he was having none of it!

He knows that that type of performance, particularly away from home, will see Town lose the majority of their away games.

They do have to be braver with the ball – and I am sure we will see that from the team against Leicester City this weekend.

Finally, everyone seems to have had their say on the Sadio Mane red card against Manchester City – and I have been involved in several arguments on twitter about it!

By the letter of the law it was a red card, but I think the Liverpool player was very unlucky.

The game is now played at such a pace that you are literally talking about 0.1sec for a decision either way.

This time it went against Mane, but 0.1sec the other way and we could have been talking about Ederson being sent off for cleaning out Mane!

The game has to be played on the edge, and when two players are going 100mph with only an interest and an eye on the ball, you can’t simply punish the guy who comes out of it uninjured.

The disappointment for Liverpool is that the three-game ban has been upheld, even though there are question marks over intent.

Referees seem to be getting stricter on what used to be classed as yellow-card offences and, if you have a look at the two sendings-off at Villa Park on Tuesday night, you will know exactly what I mean.