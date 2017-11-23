Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I would normally start with Huddersfield Town’s ‘interesting’ fixture on Sunday, but will kick off instead with the FA’s suspension of Everton’s Oumar Niasse for deception of a match official.

Talk about opening a can of worms!

I have no problem at all with the idea the FA can charge players retrospectively, when a fixture has been finished and we can all see the TV evidence, whether a player is trying to cheat in the penalty box or cheat anywhere else on the pitch.

The risk and reward for players in the 18-yard box is huge, with the worst case scenario being a yellow card for simulation and the obvious embarrassment of being caught diving.

My big issue with the FA charge of Niasse for his actions against Crystal Palace – when he appeared to force contact with the Palace defender and go down for a penalty to be awarded – is simply the timing of it.

You can’t go 12 games into a season and then suddenly make a judgment that can have reverberations around every game played in this country.

Every fan, manager and player can probably name half a dozen incidents this season where a player’s actions have deceived the official or his assistants.

As with most law changes, they usually occur through the summer, when video officials and match officials visit the clubs to talk to players and managers and explain any new laws or new interpretations.

It happens everywhere.

Why the FA didn’t leave it until next summer I just don’t know.

Fair enough, they will have a busy World Cup, but this is a major change in how the game will be played and refereed and final judgments made on incidents during games.

If you take this idea further, does a player deceive the officials by appealing for a throw-in he knows is not his, or a corner, etc etc...

How you define deception is very, very difficult.

Diving is the simplest one to focus on and try to clean up, but give clubs and players some structure on what they can expect and how their actions are expected to change.

Twelve games into the season is simply the wrong time.

So, moving on, Town don’t exactly have the easiest of fixtures on Sunday against leaders Manchester City.

But when expectations are low, that’s usually the best time to throw in a great performance.

City do look exceptional, I have to say, however any sort of return for Town would be a huge bonus – even one point but especially three.

Let’s hope the return of Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg, plus a refreshed Aaron Mooy, can help Town do the trick.

I tweeted last week that I was backing Bournemouth to beat Town, simply because Schindler was suspended and Mooy was doing a John Candy impression.

It got no reaction whatsoever, apart from someone questioning: What do you mean?

I suppose only people of my age might know what a John Candy impression is.

For those that don’t, they will have to watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles, which is one of my favourite films.

It makes you realise that social media is completely dominated by the under 30s.

This weekend, I have everything crossed for Town - these are the games the fans must relish, however, and I know their support will be incredible.

The result against Manchester United is now down in history and will never be taken away. Why not City as well?

Come on Town!