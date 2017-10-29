Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Additional quality eventually told as Liverpool FC put Huddersfield Town to the sword at Anfield.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side missed a penalty and were stifled by David Wagner’s tactical masterclass in the first-half, the Reds eventually found a way through in the second period.

Daniel Sturridge claimed his 100th goal for the club to open the scoring before Roberto Firmino’s header and Georginio Wijnaldum’s finish secured the points for the Premier League giants.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the result? Below, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the draw...

1. Home form will determine Huddersfield Town’s Premier League fate

Town’s survival chances will not be determined by any results against the ‘big six’ but what they do against the other Premier League sides.

And crucial to this is their home form, with last weekend’s victory over Manchester United shaping the John Smith’s Stadium as a fortress to be feared.

In contrast David Wagner’s side have not scored in their last four league away games for the first time since October 2007, picking up a total of four points from their five away trips.

And three of them were in the opening day win at Crystal Palace....

2. David Wagner is still better than Jurgen Klopp

Despite the scoreline the travelling away support continued to sing the praises of Huddersfield Town’s head coach at Anfield.

It may have started as a jovial, throw-away terrace chant but, as time continues to progress, there is more then a grain of truth to the song.

As Wagner approaches the second anniversary of his appointment, what the 46-year-old has done is nothing short of incredible.

He has totally transformed Town from a struggling and unfashionable Championship side to a credible Premier League outfit on limited resources.

In contrast, Liverpool’s Klopp has only a few semi-final appearances and Champions League qualification to his name.

If statues and legacies were being considered, Wagner is currently beating his best friend by a country mile.

3. The players are more than up to the tough challenge

Although Wagner will be disappointed by the way Town collapsed in the second-half, for the first 45 minutes they executed the gameplan to perfection.

Granted, the penalty save from Jonas Lossl played a large part in that, but Liverpool and their supporters were left frustrated at the interval.

And what was even more refreshing was how every player made themselves available for interview post-match, speaking openly and honestly not only about the game but their Premier League experience so far.

No-one is shying away from the tough task in hand and they all have a strong grasp of what needs to be done in order to survive in the Premier League.

4. Creating chances and goalscoring is still a problem

It’s an age-old concern but the general consensus was that if Liverpool scored first there would be no-way back for Huddersfield Town.

And despite the impressive first-half display, the side mustered just one shot in the entire 90 minutes of play - Tom Ince’s free-kick late in the game sailing high and wide.

For all the encouraging defensive play, Wagner is still struggling to strike the right balance between the attack and defence and it’s proving costly in terms of winning games.

Laurent Depoitre has been superb for the side but the Belgian is spending too much time on the cusp of games – through no fault of his own but because his supposed support is too swamped with their defensive duties.

5. Bigger picture is looking good in 10 game assessment

Ahead of the clash, Match of the Day’s Mark Lawrenson suggested Town should be assessed on their Premier League credentials 10 games in.

The defeat at Anfield was the 10th league match played with Wagner’s men have 12 points with three wins, three draws and four defeats.

Out of those losses, West Ham United and Swansea City were disappointing in terms of performance but the result against Manchester United more than compensates them.

And a win over West Bromwich Albion next Saturday at home will be the perfect start to the next chapter in the club’s Premier League adventure.Bring it on.