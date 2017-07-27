Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wise man once said that democracy boils down to trust and a sense of mutual understanding.

Given the complex nature of post-modern societies, this may seem like a superficial or even idealistic observation.

What about accountability, the rule of law, the separation of powers, and so on?

Well, these are all significant aspects of any functioning democracy, but I think that rather misses the point that our serious-minded wise man was trying to make.

And that point is that all concepts have an essence upon which everything else depends.

Football, for instance, has gone from being a provincial game played by Englishmen of a certain sort to a multi-billion pound ‘industry’ enjoyed by people from all walks of life and every corner of God’s green earth.

To be considered a success, every competitive fixture must now incorporate hundreds, if not thousands, of processes and structures, from supply chain logistics to satellite broadcasting.

But in the end, all of this is incidental — without a patch of grass, a ball, and 22 players to kick it around, there is no football, no matter how much Sky Sports News attempts to convince you otherwise.

The same applies for democracy. In the absence of trust and some kind of reciprocity, most organisations and societies are liable to develop autocratic, oligarchic, and/or technocratic tendencies.

For the lucky few, trust emerges fully formed by dint of a unique constellation of historical circumstances, but more often than not, it arises from years of hard work, diligence, and compromise.

If trust is to lay down solid roots, deep underground, those with positions of responsibility and authority must continually listen to the opinions and concerns of those who they seek to represent.

For our part, the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) are committed to engaging and interacting with our shareholders and the wider fan base.

Indeed, at the end of June, 633 intrepid souls completed our first ever end-of-season review, and the results were encouraging for both the club and the association.

Ninety three per cent of those surveyed said that they are optimistic about the short-to-medium term future of Huddersfield Town , while 88% said they were happy with matchday ticket prices last season.

In addition, a whopping 99% said that the atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium had improved when compared with the 2015/16 season.

Ninety one per cent of participants, meanwhile, said that they would recommend HTSA membership to family and friends.

You’ll be glad to know, however, that we’re not about to rest on our laurels on the basis of one survey.

We will continue to hold public Board meetings, open the cabin on matchdays and run Twitter polls.

We’re also exploring the possibility of working with the University of Huddersfield to improve the level and quality of feedback that we receive from supporters.

So, if you have any novel ideas about how HTSA can stay true to its democratic principles and draw upon the boundless wisdom of Town fans far and wide, feel free to email secretary@htsa-web.com or chair@htsa-web.com or check out our HTSA website .