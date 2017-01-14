Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Although Andrea Radrizzani's reign at Elland Road began with an impressive win over Derby County last night, the new co-owner has arguably bought into a Leeds very much disunited.

The 42-year-old's purchase of a 50% stake in the club from current chairman Massimo Cellino should signal the start of a long goodbye from the latter with Radrizzani having the option to take full control at the end of the current campaign.

On the pitch Cellino can be expected to leave a side pushing for a return to the Premier League, following the past few years of Championship mediocrity.

And although they currently sit two points and two places above West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town after last night's victory, the two sides' paths towards the summit cannot be more different.

While Cellino's three-year tenure over Leeds United has been tumultuous and bordering on tyrannical, Dean Hoyle's chairmanship of Huddersfield Town has been measured and considered with everything delivered, on and off the pitch with decency, respect and humility.

With off-the-field antics culminating in Cellino preparing to serve an 18-month ban from all football-related activity following his role in sanctioning an illegal payment, Leeds United's current upturn in form seems almost accidental....

After Aaron Mooy's spectacular long-range strike for Huddersfield Town back in September condemned the Elland Road outfit to the bottom three after just one win in six, manager Garry Monk's future at the club looked uncertain.

Just days later, Kyle Bartley's late winner against fellow Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers appeared to alleviate the chances of Monk becoming the seventh managerial casualty of Cellino's three-year reign.

Perhaps having dispatched so many managers over such a short stint the position was seen as a poisoned chalice or, perhaps Cellino's impending FA charges amidst the backdrop of initial talks with Radrizzani meant there were more pressing matters to attend to.

Whatever the reasons, Garry Monk appears to have been a marriage of convenience that has slowly blossomed into a full-blown love affair at the club.

While chaos continues to rain down off-the-field, the constant of Monk at Elland Road has slowly brought about a consistency of winning results on it.

Like Huddersfield Town's David Wagner, the 37-year-old is widely regarded as one of the brightest young managers in the game yet in stark contrast to Wagner's relationship with Hoyle at Town, Monk's success at Leeds has come about in spite of his chairman.

According to reports, Massimo Cellino is due to resign as a Leeds United club director and begin his suspension from football on February 1 and, in theory, slowly shuffling off the Elland Road coil quietly in the summer.

But when has the Italian ever done anything quietly or to plan? One thought being that Cellino may be prepared to sit out his ban, which runs until the summer of 2018, in order to reap the financial benefits of any potential promotion Garry Monk may bring.

It's a theory that could severely scupper any attempts new co-owner Radrizzani could have of nurturing any form of off the pitch positivity to match the one Garry Monk has found on it.

Fan protests, spats with Sky, sexual discrimination cases, extortionate ticket costs, tax evasion accusations and football bans – Massimo Cellino's antics at the helm of Leeds United is an inglorious rap sheet.

With Radrizzani making his millions as a TV rights mogul, the Italian should be well equipped for a desperately needed PR charm offensive – starting with the fans.

During his spell at Elland Road, Cellino has been a wedge between the Whites' fans – the pro-Cellinoistas (or Celliebers) who believe the erratic Italian's every decision has had Leeds United's best interests at heart and the widely-reported anti-Cellino camp, the anti-Cellinoistas who are determined to remove the maverick Italian from the club.

Radrizzani has to get these disunited fans pulling together and again, should look no further to Huddersfield Town's PR machine which has been fundamental to the club's success.

Whether it is marketing a 'Monk Movement' similar to the 'Wagner Revolution' or providing cheaper tickets or other matchday incentives – free pies as opposed to charging supporters extra for their meat and potatoes – something needs to be done.

If Leeds United and their supporters are going to ever cut free from the moniker of one of the country's most hated clubs they need to banish Massimo Cellino and his antics deep within the annals of the great club's history.

As the return fixture of Town's triumph over Leeds was finally confirmed for the SKY TV cameras this week, there's a lot more the Elland Road outfit and the new co-owner could take from Huddersfield Town other than just league position and points next month....