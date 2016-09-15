Huddersfield Town's Academy could hold the key to club's future success

Huddersfield Town fans at a packed out Canalside for a Q&A session with chairman Dean Hoyle and manager David Wagner.

A hundred or so Town fans squeezed into PPG Canalside to listen to Dean Hoyle and David Wagner hold court on life, the universe, and everything during a Q&A last week.

And by all accounts it was a frank and enlightening affair, with topics covered ranging from transfers and the new training regime to the EFL Trophy and Red Bull Leipzig.

But to my mind, the most thought-provoking discussion came about halfway into the proceedings, when Mr Hoyle turned his attention to the question of academy football.

As many of you are no doubt aware, Town’s academy has Category II status under the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP), costing the club approximately £1m a year, with another £500,000 worth of funding coming from grants and individual donations.

To justify such an outlay, the academy needs to produce players for the first team, as well as players who can be sold on for a profit – and at the moment it’s doing neither.

Mr Hoyle acknowledged this, pointing out that the board’s decision to replace several academy staff over the summer was just one of a number of reforms aimed at remedying the situation.

However, while he reassured the gathered faithful the academy’s Category II status is safe for the foreseeable future, he also made no secret of the fact that it isn’t the be-all and end-all.

Huddersfield's Joel Coleman makes a great save during a pre-season friendly against Oldham Athletic this summer.

Oldham’s Category III academy, for instance, seems to be producing more ‘league-ready’ and ‘shelf-ready’ players than our own costlier set-up. And if you don’t believe me, look no further than our own bench, where Joel Coleman sits, not Lloyd Allinson or Ed Wilczynski.

When push comes to shove, it will be the bottom line that determines the future of Town’s academy, and everyone else’s for that matter.

We’ve already had a taste of what this could mean in-extremis in the form of Brentford’s decision to withdraw from the EPPP and scrap their academy.

The Bees defended this controversial move by citing the escalating costs associated with youth football and the predatory behaviour of Premier League clubs, ultimately concluding that “the challenge of developing value through [EPPP] is extremely difficult.”

To be fair, they do have a point. And as fewer and fewer clubs continue to accrue more and more wealth, it will become increasingly tempting for put-upon owners to cut their losses and follow Brentford’s lead.

But that would be a grave mistake.

Stripped of all its pretensions, football is a sentimental game defined by tradition, superstition, and a sense of place and belonging.

Hometown hero Andy Booth in action for the Terriers against Wolves back in 2001.

Whether it’s Andy Booth walking out at Wembley or Duane Holmes scoring in front of the South Stand, there’s something special about watching a homegrown talent pull on the blue and white stripes.

We’re lucky that we have a chairman who understands this. Fans of other clubs, though, might not be so fortunate.

That’s why it is vital for football’s governing bodies to address the issue of academy-level football, particularly when it comes to the ability of Premier League clubs to game the system.

In the end, such a commitment would go a long way to protecting and strengthening the bond between clubs and the communities they serve and rely on.

